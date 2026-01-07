2025 International Travel Overview: Agoda Unveils the Ranking of Top Overseas Destinations Among South Korean Travelers

– South Korean travelers continued to favor short-haul destinations, with Japan taking the top three spots, followed by Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, and Taiwan.

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Overseas travel from South Korea continues to rebound at a rapid pace. According to the Korea Tourism Organization and Incheon International Airport Corporation, both the number of South Koreans traveling abroad between January and October 2025 (24,335,383 people), and the number of international flight operations (349,919 flights) increased by 3.2% year-on-year. Insights from digital travel platform Agoda echo this momentum, with interest in international travel from South Korean travelers increasing by 15% in 2025 compared to 2024.

Reflecting this growing demand, Agoda has revealed a list of the top 10 international destinations favored by South Korean travelers in 2025, based on accommodation search data. Tokyo (Japan) ranked first, followed by Fukuoka (Japan) and Osaka (Japan) in the top three rankings, underscoring Japan’s continued appeal. According to the Japan National Tourism Organization, 7.66 million South Koreans visited Japan between January and October 2025 – a 6.4% increase from the previous year.

Nha Trang (Vietnam), Bali (Indonesia), Da Nang (Vietnam), Bangkok (Thailand), Sapporo (Japan), Taipei (Taiwan), and Phu Quoc (Vietnam) rounded out the top ten, highlighting continued interest in short-haul destinations.

Vietnam, in particular, gained traction throughout the year, with multiple coastal and island destinations making the list. Phu Quoc, often referred to as the “Maldives of Vietnam,” recorded the highest year-on-year growth in travel interest (+63%), climbing six places and entering the top 10 in 2025. As the only destination in Vietnam offering visa-free entry to all international travelers for up to 30 days, combined with its striking natural landscapes such as Sao Beach, Kem Beach, and eco-tourism sites like Phu Quoc National Park, the island continues to attract an increasing number of South Korean travelers.

Looking ahead, this demand is expected to continue. According to Agoda’s 2026 Travel Outlook Report, 39% of South Korean travelers said that they plan to travel primarily overseas this year, 15 percentage points higher than the Asian regional average of 24%.

Jay Lee, Regional Director, North Asia at Agoda, said, “Despite the elevated exchange rate, South Korean travelers continue to demonstrate strong demand for international exploration, and we expect this momentum to carry throughout the year. From ever-popular Japanese cities to fast-rising destinations in Vietnam, we’re seeing sustained interest in both cultural immersion and relaxing escapes. To support this, Agoda remains committed to offering a wide range of flights, accommodations, and activities to help travelers reach the destinations they aspire to visit.”

Travelers planning their 2026 holiday trips can enjoy Agoda’s offerings of over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all easily combined in a single booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda’s mobile app and visit Agoda.com for more information.