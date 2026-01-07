adjoe Forges Strategic Partnership with East Asia Super App LINE to Redefine Monetization Through Mobile Gaming Offerwalls

SINGAPORE, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — adjoe, global leading provider of mobile advertising solutions specializing in rewarded ads, announced a landmark partnership with LINE, Taiwan’s premier communication ecosystem used by over 94% of the market’s population.



adjoe x LINE

The partnership aims to introduce a new standard for rewarded advertising in the region by integrating Playtime, adjoe’s rewarded gaming experience, into the LINE POINTS ecosystem. This collaboration leverages adjoe’s expertise in performance-driven user engagement and LINE’s extensive reach to create a more interactive and rewarding experience for over 22 million MAU of LINE.

Playtime brings an “earn-as-you-play” model that boosts user motivation, in-app engagement, and drives measurable marketing outcomes for developers and advertisers. In just 3 months, LINE has distributed more than 4.3 million LINE POINTS, alongside over 40,000 game downloads in the first month alone. The strong early results highlight the growing demand for reward-based mobile experiences and demonstrate the powerful synergy between adjoe’s technology and LINE’s ecosystem.

Founded in Hamburg in 2018, adjoe is reshaping the global mobile advertising landscape with innovative, reward-based experiences tailored for long-term value creation. Thanks to its flagship Playtime model, adjoe has been recognized as the leading global provider of rewarded advertising solutions in the AppsFlyer Performance Index – 2025 Edition.

With a global footprint reaching hundreds of millions of mobile users and partnerships with more than 1,000 game studios, adjoe views the Taiwan market as a strategic growth market due to its world-leading ARPU and strong performance within the mobile gaming sector.

LINE as the Ideal Partner for Taiwan Market Expansion

adjoe selected LINE as its first major partner in the Taiwan market due to LINE’s strong market penetration, trusted infrastructure, and extensive LINE POINTS ecosystem. With thousands of brand partners and enterprise-grade capabilities such as secure identity validation and real-time reward delivery, LINE provides a reliable and scalable foundation for adjoe’s expansion in the market.

Through Playtime, LINE users earn LINE POINTS by discovering new mobile games, entering adjoe’s offerwall and progressing through gameplay milestones that unlock rewards. Interactions are tracked in real time to ensure accurate point distribution, while dynamic adjustments based on user behavior allow highly engaged players to earn meaningful incentives, all under strict GDPR-compliant privacy protections.

Eileen Keng, VP of Revenue, APAC at adjoe, said: “Our partnership with LINE marks an important milestone in adjoe’s expansion across APAC. Playtime’s early success demonstrates how gamified engagement can create sustainable value for users, developers, and brands.”

Looking ahead, adjoe and LINE plan to expand their partnership with more game titles, cross-game missions, and personalized reward paths. The companies are also exploring integrations across LINE Today, LINE Stickers, and additional touchpoints to extend LINE POINTS into more everyday experiences and drive the next wave of gamified advertising innovation in the Asia-Pacific region.

