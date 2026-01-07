ENGINEAI Robotics Technology Introduces the T800 Humanoid Robot at CES 2026

Supporting industrial transformation through embodied intelligence

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — ENGINEAI Robotics Technology, a developer of embodied intelligence systems, showcased two flagship products at CES 2026. These included the PM01, a lightweight and highly mobile general-purpose embodied agent, and the ENGINEAI T800, a full-scale, high-efficiency universal humanoid robot making its global debut. The demonstration highlighted the performance capabilities of both platforms, while offering industry observers a practical, application-oriented perspective on the emerging potential of human-robot collaboration.

As one of the world’s largest and most influential consumer technology exhibitions, CES serves as both a global stage for introducing cutting-edge products and a benchmark for technological trends. This year, embodied intelligence moved to the forefront, shifting from a largely conceptual framework to deployable systems and signaling the industry’s rapid progression toward a more autonomous, intelligently collaborative future.

The ENGINEAI booth attracted steady visitor interest through live demonstrations of the T800 and PM01, highlighting full-body coordination and fine motor control capabilities. The demonstrations prompted in-depth technical exchanges with industry partners, developers, and media representatives, who discussed practical deployment scenarios and potential collaboration opportunities. Overall engagement reflected ongoing industry attention to embodied intelligence applications and the evolving role of human–robot collaboration across multiple sectors.



The ENGINEAI booth attracted steady visitor interest.

Building on its proven adaptability to real-world settings, the PM01 is advancing toward scaled deployment in multiple application areas, including public transportation, guided tours and retail services, and automated patrols and inspection tasks. With practicality and use-case-driven design as its core strengths, the PM01 effectively addresses concrete operational needs in intelligent transformation initiatives across industries, reinforcing the practical role of embodied intelligence in supporting industrial advancement. Its stable, repeatable performance was widely acknowledged by event attendees.

The ENGINEAI T800 generated significant interest across the robotics community and prompted extensive discussion. This humanoid robot illustrates ENGINEAI’s capabilities in key robotics subsystems and system-level integration. As a next-generation intelligent platform designed for real-world deployment, the T800 is equipped with a fully-integrated, high-torque joint module architecture capable of delivering up to 450 N•m of peak torque and 14,000 W of instantaneous joint peak power. Combined with high-degree-of-freedom joint structures in key areas such as the neck, waist, and hands, the robot achieves a high level of anthropomorphic mobility. In high-dynamic scenarios like martial arts and running, it delivers industry-leading dynamic output and load-handling capability.



T800, a full-scale, high-efficiency universal humanoid robot making its global debut.

Looking ahead to 2026, ENGINEAI will continue to focus on core technology development and long-term product strategy, with the objective of driving iterative advancement and expanding real-world application scenarios, guided by a focus on building solid foundations for impact-driven innovation. While further strengthening its existing product portfolio, ENGINEAI plans to align more closely with global market requirements to accelerate product refinement. Through an open and scalable approach to embodied intelligence, the company aims to leverage its technical capabilities to help shape the next phase of human-robot collaboration.