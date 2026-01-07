Fandow Announces New Developments in Its Multi-Brand Strategy, Accelerating Global Expansion

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Fandow ( 凡岛 ), a company that has been deeply engaged in the personal care and home cleaning industry for 18 years, is accelerating its international expansion across Asia-Pacific and global markets. Leveraging a technology-driven product architecture, mature R&D capabilities and a multi-brand strategy, Fandow has built a diversified portfolio covering skincare, hair and body care, and home cleaning. Its four core brands — WIS, KONO (KONO 卡厘 ), HEXI ( 赫系 ) and MOLSOILED ( 魔渍 ) — have entered multiple markets across Asia-Pacific, North America, the United Kingdom and the Middle East, reaching billions of consumer impressions on global platforms and delivering steady growth in recent years.

At the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE), Fandow showcased a series of innovations tailored for global markets. Its product system, built around advanced formulations, ingredient innovation and consumer-centric experiences, drew strong interest from buyers from multiple countries, and the company’s technology capabilities, supply capacity and internationalization strategy received positive feedback on site.

As science-based skincare, professional hair care and high-repeat home cleaning products continue to drive global growth, Fandow’s multi-brand portfolio and established product supply system provide a solid foundation for its expansion in international markets.

WIS: Scientific Skincare Driving New Growth in Asia-Pacific

WIS positions “scientific skincare” at the core of its brand and has developed a systematic product methodology that integrates ingredient research, technology innovation and real-world user validation. Starting from fundamental raw material research, WIS has developed multiple innovations, including a proprietary cyclic decapeptide, and built a verifiable technology system around these discoveries. By establishing an industry-leading Bi-polar Sentiment Analysis System, WIS turns large-scale user feedback into R&D insights, enabling precise development focused on four key skincare needs: anti-aging, acne care, soothing and hydration. The brand’s three core principles — “scientifically effective, sensorially pleasing, and gentle for sensitive skin” — guide the entire product development process.

On the technology front, WIS continuously advances innovation based on first-principles thinking. Its patented cyclic decapeptide, optimized via AI-powered screening and cyclization technology, significantly improves the stability of traditional peptide ingredients. Its exclusive RESCBAL® Collagen Concentrate forms a comprehensive “collagen regeneration triangle” mechanism, while the self-developed 4th Generation Ultra-Permeable Hydro-Lock Sheet, with a thickness of just 0.21 mm and high facial conformity, elevates the overall mask-wearing experience. Each breakthrough is underpinned by patent data and scientific validation, gradually strengthening WIS’s brand recognition in the market.

With long-term research into Asian skin characteristics and preferences, WIS has built a strong foundation in the Asia-Pacific region. In hot and humid climates where oily and sensitive skin concerns often coexist, WIS’s lightweight, gentle and efficacy-focused formulations better address local skincare needs. Supported by strong performance on major online platforms and a presence in more than 25,000 offline stores, WIS is evolving from a “hero-product-led” brand into a “brand equity-driven” player.

KONO: Salon-Quality Professional Hair Care for a New Generation of Consumers

KONO has specialized in the hair care category for seven years, staying true to its core proposition of “affordable-luxury care that elevates daily life.” The brand focuses on the high-frequency concern of oily, flat hair and has continuously invested in technology development to address this need. KONO has independently developed Anti-Gravity Volumizing Technology and the AGC Ionic Repulsion Volumizing System. Validated by extensive user testing, these innovations strike a balance between long-lasting root lift and smooth, manageable lengths, delivering both professional-grade performance and a comfortable everyday experience.

In terms of R&D and intellectual property, KONO has obtained the industry’s first national invention patent for “Hair Volumizing” (ZL202410205469.2) technology. The brand has also established industry–academia–research partnerships with institutions such as Jiangnan University to systematically advance research on volumizing mechanisms and related formulations. This structured innovation capability forms a key pillar of KONO’s continued expansion.

From a go-to-market perspective, KONO has adopted a dual-engine model that combines “online leadership with offline penetration.” The brand has held a leading position in hair care GMV on platforms such as Douyin for multiple years, while also entering more than 25,000 core supermarkets and retail chains across China, providing regional channel partners with stable and predictable growth momentum.

KONO’s consumer base is characterized by its high-end profile, encompassing urban professionals, sophisticated mothers, and Gen Z individuals who prioritize efficient hair care. Guided by these insights, the brand continues to refine product convenience, fragrance profiles and hair aesthetics, leveraging replicable product strength and a clear value proposition to support sustainable growth.

HEXI: “For the Whole Family” Positioning Accelerates Expansion in Southeast Asia

Over the past two years, HEXI ( 赫系 ) has anchored its capabilities around “gentle oil control” and built a product portfolio tailored to everyday family use. With its proprietary “Zinc Yeast Sebum-Balancing System,” the brand delivers a combination of deep oil control, long-lasting freshness and high tolerance, validated by users across global markets. HEXI has also achieved multiple best-selling records in hair care categories on TikTok China, emerging as a representative brand in the new generation of family-focused hair care.

Fandow is now replicating HEXI’s proven growth model in the fast-growing Southeast Asian market. In this region’s hot and humid climate, demand for oil control, gentle formulas and pleasant fragrance profiles is especially strong, and HEXI’s product attributes align closely with these conditions. Built around its “one bottle for the whole family” positioning, the brand offers strong value-for-money and high repeat-purchase potential, while its mature operating model enables regional distributors to scale quickly. With minimal need for additional consumer education and clear alignment with existing demand, HEXI helps partners ramp up volume rapidly and further accelerates its penetration into international markets.

MOLSOILED: A New-Tech Brand Redefining Home Cleaning Experiences

As one of Fandow’s core brands in the home cleaning segment, MOLSOILED ( 魔渍 ) has emerged quickly by responding to consumer trends centered on “high efficiency, precision and low burden.” Focusing on multi-scenario household cleaning needs, MOLSOILED has rapidly built its presence in mainstream channels, ranking among the leading brands in cleaning categories on Tmall and JD.com, and entering the top three in GMV in the “emergency cleaning” segment on Douyin.

MOLSOILED’s key point of differentiation lies in its self-developed Deepine® Targeted Cleansing Technology, which is designed to identify and break down various stubborn stains. Even dried cooking oil stains left for two hours can be visibly removed with only about two minutes of contact time, significantly enhancing both cleaning efficiency and visible results. All MOLSOILED products feature neutral formulations without phosphates or optical brighteners and have passed SGS dermatological testing for sensitive skin, making them suitable for households with babies, young children and users with delicate skin.

From a user experience perspective, MOLSOILED follows a dual-track design philosophy that balances performance and sensory experience. The brand leverages long-lasting fragrance technology, validated by multiple professional evaluations, to deliver up to 72 hours of natural, pleasant scent, creating new differentiation space for home cleaning products in terms of olfactory experience.

MOLSOILED continues to collaborate with leading global companies such as Dow, enhancing its R&D capabilities across raw materials, efficacy safety and product stability. Supported by scientific research and a clear consumer value proposition, the brand is rapidly joining Fandow’s multi-brand portfolio in its international expansion, becoming a key growth driver in the “high-efficiency tech cleaning” niche.

Fandow Continues to Build Global Growth Capabilities

Looking ahead to global markets, Fandow will continue to invest in three core capabilities: R&D-driven innovation, integrated supply chain management and localized regional operations. The company aims to further strengthen its global competitiveness in three major categories — science-based skincare, professional hair care and home cleaning. By expanding international channel partnerships, advancing localized product upgrades and improving cross-regional supply efficiency, Fandow is committed to delivering personal and home care products that balance safety, efficacy and user experience for consumers around the world, while enhancing the long-term growth potential of its brands in overseas markets.