Finshape Accelerates Global Growth: New CEO Brings 25 Years of Worldwide Banking Transformation Experience

Finshape, a leading provider of digital banking solutions, announced the appointment of Neil Budd as the company’s new CEO.

PRAGUE, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Budd joins Finshape an experienced executive with 25+years in banking, technology and consulting. He will focus on the company’s continued international growth, strengthening value delivery for clients, and expanding activities primarily across Western Europe, the Middle East and the APAC region. Current CEO Petr Koutný will move to position of the Chairman of the Board.



Neil Budd, CEO of Finshape

Financial institutions today are working out how to turn their investments in digitalisation into measurable outcomes in conjunction with understanding how to harness the potential of artificial intelligence in a meaningful way. “Banks are looking for technology partners they can trust for the long term. Finshape has a strong, relevant product portfolio, experienced teams, and stable, trusted relationships with banks. With our ADBO System and new capabilities in loyalty and personalisation, we will continue to help banks deliver tangible value to their customers and accelerate our growth journey to new markets” said Neil Budd.

Finshape has been growing for the long term, particularly in CEE, where it works with major financial institutions including Erste Group, Raiffeisen Bank International AG, OTP Bank Group or Banca Transilvania. In 2025 Finshape generated EUR 55 million in revenue according to its consolidated results and grew 30% year-on-year. The company is also expanding its international footprint. Further growth has been supported by the recent acquisition of the loyalty platform Realtime-XLS from Collinson Group, and a strategic partnership with Dubai Islamic Bank, the largest Islamic bank in the United Arab Emirates.

These steps strengthen Finshape’s role in global digital banking. Finshape intends to be a market leader in implementing technologies, specifically focusing on the meaningful integration of AI into the operations and into client offerings to deliver measurable outcomes for banks.

Before joining Finshape, Neil worked at various leading global consulting and advisory firms. At Finastra, he served as Vice President Global Head Strategic Partnerships Ecosystem and Alliances as well as Global Head Managed Services. At Accenture, he was Managing Director.

Today, Finshape serves 100+ financial institutions in 25 countries across four continents.

The company’s team includes 600+ specialists, supporting tens of millions of end users worldwide. Finshape’s growth is driven by a combination of organic development and targeted acquisitions.