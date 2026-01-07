Go Beyond: Nanyang Polytechnic unveils new initiative that allows learners to customise how their diplomas are earned

Learners are taught by local and international university professors and get access to industry experts to expand networks. Credits are earned as part of curriculum hours, rather than extra classes.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) launches Go Beyond. In the new academic year commencing April 2026, learners can choose from different learning opportunities that build credits directly into the completion of their diplomas.

Learners can select from three enhanced learning pathways – Professional, International or University. Go Beyond encourages learners to pursue their own preferred learning experience, whether industry certifications, participation in overseas exchange programmes and internships, or undertaking university modules at local autonomous universities (AUs). Crucially, many of these opportunities do not require learners to put in extra hours or sacrifice co-curricular activity time.

Principal & CEO of NYP, Mr Russell Chan, explained: “Our learners come from a diverse profile, and have their own aspirations, needs and wants. For instance, there are a fair few who seek to work and build their portfolios and CVs prior to graduation. Others will want to build international networks and experiences during their three years here. Those who want a head start in further studies can earn exemptions when applying to universities. The idea is that we will have choices that align to what is important to them and they can embark on these pathways while in NYP. Your diploma, build it your way.”

Professional Pathway : Learners can pursue industry-recognised certifications through partnerships with leading companies across multiple sectors, enhancing their portfolio for work or further studies. NYP collaborates with over 100 industry partners, including Microsoft, Changi Airport Group and ST Engineering, to co-develop and co-teach curriculum that reflects emerging trends and workplace requirements. Internships range from 12 weeks to one year, with year-long placements offered by companies like UOB, JP Morgan and GovTech. All experiences in this pathway contribute to graduation requirements and are included in GPA computation.

International Pathway : Beyond borders, NYP opens doors to the world through partnerships with over 60 universities globally, offering learners transformative opportunities to study abroad, work and gain invaluable international experience and networks. Learners earn academic credits through curated course selections at partner institutions while developing insights into international workplace cultures and industry standards.

This pathway offers two flagship experiences:

Overseas Student Exchange Programme (OSEP) : Learners embark on a semester-long exchange abroad, at one of NYP’s partner universities spanning 17 countries including France , Germany , Finland , Austria , Switzerland , South Korea and Japan .

: Learners embark on a semester-long exchange abroad, at one of NYP’s partner universities spanning 17 countries including , , , , , and . Overseas Internship Programme (OITP): Learners undergo a 12- to 24-week overseas internship placement at an NYP partner organisation, gaining hands-on experience in global business practices while applying their knowledge in real-world settings. Learners can apply for internships at companies including Hong Kong Disneyland, Four Seasons Tokyo Otemachi, and ESIEE Paris.

University Pathway : Designed to prepare learners for university education, this pathway offers programmes to support their academic progression. All learners on this pathway will also benefit from the University Preparatory Mentorship Programme (UPM), receiving support on university and scholarship applications, interview preparation, and portfolio development.

University Pathway Programme (UPP) : This programme offers two tracks: University Modules , where learners take courses at local AUs such as NUS, NTU, and SMU that count towards graduation but are excluded from GPA computation, potentially leading to conditional offers or module exemptions; and University Immersion Project (UIP) , featuring collaborative Final Year Projects (FYP) with university faculty that may result in early conditional offers. Refer to Annex A for a list of diplomas with ongoing and upcoming UPP partnerships.

: This programme offers two tracks: , where learners take courses at local AUs such as NUS, NTU, and that count towards graduation but are excluded from GPA computation, potentially leading to conditional offers or module exemptions; and , featuring collaborative Final Year Projects (FYP) with university faculty that may result in early conditional offers. Refer to Annex A for a list of diplomas with ongoing and upcoming UPP partnerships. University Foundation Programme (UFP) : Learners take preparatory modules in subjects such as Pre-University Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Advanced Academic & Professional Writing, with credits counting towards diploma graduation requirements but excluded from GPA computation.

: Learners take preparatory modules in subjects such as Pre-University Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Advanced Academic & Professional Writing, with credits counting towards diploma graduation requirements but excluded from GPA computation. Diploma Plus Programme (DPP): Learners can take advanced modules beyond their core curriculum to deepen subject mastery. These modules are graded but excluded from GPA computation and could lead to module exemptions at local AUs. This is the only programme in Go Beyond that requires additional curriculum hours to complete.

Go Beyond is about providing enhanced learning experiences that are credit-bearing and integrated into the diploma curriculum. This ensures no increase in curriculum hours, enabling learners to pursue transformative opportunities while maintaining time for co-curricular activities and leadership development. This approach aligns with a broader commitment to developing well-rounded graduates.

As part of its Sustainability Masterplan, NYP has embedded sustainability across curriculum and campus operations, with learners encouraged to engage in eco-innovations and community initiatives. Baseline literacy in generative AI has also been integrated into all diplomas since October 2025, alongside domain-specific AI capabilities across schools, ensuring graduates are equipped with in-demand skills.

For more information about Go Beyond and the enhanced learning pathways, visit the NYP Open House happening from 08 to 10 Jan 2026.

About Nanyang Polytechnic

Established as an institution of higher learning in 1992, Nanyang Polytechnic’s (NYP) academic schools offer quality education and training through 39 full-time diploma courses and common entry programmes. NYP also has a full suite of Continuing Education and Training (CET) options for lifelong learning, ranging from specialist and advanced diplomas to SkillsFuture-supported modules and courses. NYP’s Asian Culinary Institute Singapore and the Singapore Institute of Retail Studies are CET institutes set up in partnership with SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) to champion and transform Singapore’s F&B and retail sectors, respectively. A third NYP CET institute – the National Centre of Excellence for Workplace Learning – also set up in collaboration with SSG, will spearhead the development of progressive workplace learning strategies and programmes for companies here. For more information, please visit www.nyp.edu.sg