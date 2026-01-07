Nebula Next Debuts at CES 2026, Accelerating Globalization Strategy

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — This year’s CES welcomes a new player.

On January 6, Nebula Next made its debut at CES, officially unveiling the concept car Nebula Next 01 Concept. This showcase highlights its avant-garde design language and forward-looking exploration of high-performance new energy vehicle (NEV) architectures. As an innovative tech company focused on R&D and product exploration, this debut signifies that Nebula Next has entered a new stage of development.

As the global benchmark for technology trends, CES serves not only as the premier showcase for the fusion of automotive and technology innovation but also as a strategic hub for enterprises to link global resources and deepen international cooperation. Currently, the global smart electric vehicle (EV) industry is in a critical cycle of accelerated technological iteration and competitive restructuring. Leading companies are actively deploying global strategies to seize the technological high ground and early market advantages. CES, therefore, stands as the core arena for testing corporate global competitiveness. This global debut marks a significant milestone in Nebula Next’s development.

The Nebula Next 01 Concept unveiled deeply interprets the brand’s pursuit of ultimate efficiency and performance. Its front-end design centers on multifunctional aerodynamic structures, elevating intake management and cooling efficiency to new heights – addressing energy loss challenges faced by luxury EVs at high speeds. The side profile combines dynamic aesthetics with integrated active airflow features, ensuring optimal power balance during high-speed driving. The rear features active aerodynamic components and an innovative crash structure design, optimizing airflow while balancing vehicle aesthetics with safety, achieving a harmony of luxury feel, driving performance, and safety protection.

Beyond its engineering precision, the Nebula Next 01 Concept elevates the brand spirit to “Dare to beat.” More than a slogan, this is a will to challenge nature and limits—Dare to beat the wind, Dare to beat the flash, and Dare to beat the rules. Visually, the vehicle captures the rare energy of “Green Lightning” found in superstorms, featuring a sharp “Lightning Waistline” that redefines the body’s Golden Ratio and projects muscular power even when standing still. It is this “Dare to beat” persistence that drove the team to develop an ultra-rigid, deep-woven Blue Carbon Fiber as the vehicle’s “armor.” This innovation underpins the car’s extreme performance in “Super Track Mode” . This is not just a pursuit of speed, but a bold declaration by Star Project to defy convention and rewrite the rules of performance and safety.

Currently, the global luxury new energy market is in a critical period of electrification transformation. Consumer perception of luxury has shifted from “brand premium” to “technology premium + experience upgrade,” providing differentiated competitive opportunities for new brands with core technical advantages. As a “born global” automaker, Nebula Next has targeted the global market from inception, committing to a development path that avoids competing on price and instead builds a high-end brand through technological value. Leveraging a maturing smart EV supply chain, Nebula Next aims to seize key moments of technological evolution and market demand, redefining traditional luxury performance and innovating intelligent experiences to break through the existing market structure.

The implementation of core technologies and the advancement of global strategy depend on a high-quality talent team and supply chain system – core elements of global competition for automotive enterprises today. Since its official announcement, Nebula Next’s business operations have progressed steadily. It has assembled a vehicle manufacturing team of nearly 1,000 people that continues to expand. The team not only includes senior experts and veterans from traditional vehicle manufacturing – covering R&D, production, supply chain management, and marketing channels – but also cultivates a group of core internal leaders with deep methodology and product innovation experience in the intelligent hardware sector. This forms an organizational structure driven by a “Smart + Manufacturing” dual DNA.

Nebula Next has launched a user co-creation system. Through preliminary research in major global new energy vehicle markets, real user feedback is directly integrated into product iteration and design optimization to create a co-created product experience. Subsequently, Nebula Next will formulate differentiated product implementation and service strategies based on the market demands and policy environments of different regions. At the same time, Nebula Next has reached strategic partnerships with multiple top-tier global suppliers, integrating global supply chain advantages to lay a solid foundation for the industrialization of future R&D results.

This CES debut marks a significant opportunity for Nebula Next to engage deeply with the global automotive ecosystem. Through multi-regional R&D collaboration, global supply chain integration, and differentiated market strategies, Nebula Next is advancing its globalization journey at a steady pace. Looking ahead, Nebula Next will continue focusing on core technology development, deepening global resource synergy, and leveraging R&D strength as its driving force to deliver superior smart mobility experiences for users worldwide – contributing to the high-quality transformation of the global automotive industry toward electrification and intelligence.

