Perovskite Technology Takes Center Stage: BiLight Innovations Unveils Three Disruptive Products at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — At CES 2026, BiLight Innovation introduced three groundbreaking perovskite-based products, transforming residential and commercial energy solutions. The world’s first rollable photovoltaic curtain, the industry’s only battery-free electronic nameplate, and a revolutionary portable solar scroll demonstrate the company’s leadership in flexible technology, drawing significant industry attention.



The ultra-thin rollable PV curtain measures just 0.1mm thick and weighs under 150g/sq.m, with a bending radius below 10mm, challenging the rigidity of conventional photovoltaic modules. Achieving over 18% conversion efficiency with exceptional low-light performance, it integrates seamlessly into interior design—mounted on standard curtain rails while generating power from natural or ambient indoor lighting to supply lamps, smart devices, and energy storage systems. The curtain also provides thermal insulation and solar shading, delivering multifunctional performance in a single installation.

The lithium-battery-free electronic nameplate combines perovskite photovoltaic panels with low-power e-paper displays. Operating under typical 500-lux indoor lighting conditions, it enables continuous operation without charging or battery replacement. Bluetooth connectivity supports real-time content updates, displaying names, meeting agendas, and contact information for conference rooms or workstations, eliminating paper waste and battery degradation concerns for sustainable workplaces.

Expanding perovskite applications to the outdoor sector, BiLight also debuted a revolutionary portable flexible photovoltaic panel. Built on the company’s core flexible materials, this scroll-style solution redefines on-the-go power. Users simply pull both ends to instantly unfurl the compact unit into a full-sized generator. With a fabric-like thickness that fits easily into a backpack, it eliminates the bulk of traditional rigid panels, making it the ideal power companion for hiking, camping, and beach excursions.

These innovations showcase perovskite technology’s advantages in low-light efficiency, mechanical flexibility, and low-power adaptation, expanding photovoltaic applications from industrial to everyday settings. Industry insiders suggest the products represent a significant advancement in flexible, battery-free photovoltaic solutions.

BiLight Innovations specializes in perovskite photovoltaic research and development, democratizing clean energy across residential, commercial, and IoT applications to accelerate the global low-carbon transition.

CONTACT: Hugo Ni, hugoni@bilight.com