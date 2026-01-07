suchang Accelerates Entry into Indonesia’s Wellbeing Market with Jeju Mandarin Chenpi

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Jeju-based ingredient manufacturer suchang announced that it is accelerating its expansion into Indonesia’s wellbeing and functional food market with Jeju-sourced mandarin peel (chenpi).

The chenpi supplied by suchang is made from Jeju mandarins that are naturally dried without chemical additives. Demand for the ingredient has been increasing not only for traditional tea applications but also among manufacturers of health beverages and functional foods seeking natural, plant-based ingredients.

As interest in natural health materials continues to grow among Indonesian consumers, attention toward citrus peel ingredients is also rising. Indonesia is experiencing rapid growth in its natural supplement and functional food market, supported by a strong traditional food culture and increasing awareness of wellness-focused consumption. In this context, mandarin chenpi is attracting interest from food and beverage manufacturers as well as OEM producers due to its natural citrus aroma and rich functional components.

Dried citrus peel is increasingly used in the global food ingredient market for flavor enhancement, digestive support, and health-related applications, further reinforcing its market potential in Indonesia.

suchang is currently holding discussions with local Indonesian food brands to explore collaboration opportunities and plans to enter the health tea, beverage, and food additive markets using chenpi and other citrus-derived ingredients. In Indonesia, products based on natural ingredients are spreading rapidly, particularly among younger consumers and the urban middle class, suggesting continued growth in demand for Jeju-sourced chenpi.

A representative from suchang stated, “Jeju mandarin chenpi is an ingredient capable of delivering the values of health and nature to the Indonesian market. We plan to strengthen product development and market expansion strategies in collaboration with local partners.”