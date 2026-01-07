The Master of Space: Hyundai’s IONIQ 9 debuts in Singapore, expanding the IONIQ range with Hyundai’s Flagship Electric SUV, honouring 10 years of IONIQ.

Hyundai Motor introduces the IONIQ 9 as the first full-sized, fully-fitted luxury all-electric SUV, providing families a blend of luxury, space, and sustainability

The Flagship seven-seater cements Hyundai as ‘The Master of Space’ with the industry’s most extensive range of seven-seater options by 2026

‘Master of Space,’ offering ample legroom in all three rows for both adults and children alike

The IONIQ 9’s ‘Aerosthetic’ design and “Boat Tail” silhouette, along with Universal Island 2.0 console and relaxation seats, reinforce a sleek aesthetic that turns traffic jams into downtime

110.3kWh battery and E-GMP architecture deliver up to 620 km range and 10–80% charging in 24 minutes, allowing drivers to cruise Singapore’s highways and heartlands with ease.

highways and heartlands with ease. Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 helps drivers navigate mall carparks, while V2L with multi-charge capabilities keep devices ready during weekend road trips.

IONIQ 9 continues the impressive IONIQ Story, 10 years in the making.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai Singapore today announces the upcoming arrival of the IONIQ 9, a vehicle that fundamentally shifts what families can expect from electric mobility. Hyundai’s new flagship EV SUV will set the brand as the ‘Master of Space’, with the largest range of 7-seater options coming into 2026. The IONIQ 9 addresses the final frontier: a spacious, luxury option for the multi-generational household that refuses to compromise on style or range. The IONIQ 9 will be distributed by Komoco Motors Pte Ltd, the official distributor for all Hyundai automobiles since 1986, which also celebrates its 40th year of presence in Singapore.

IONIQ 9 is a three-row SUV that accommodates up to seven occupants, providing impressive space and features that cater to individuals’ needs whilst offering a sense of togetherness — it is truly a ‘Master of Space’. The vehicle features generous space and impressive interior flexibility, with technologically advanced features and a lounge-like atmosphere that encourages connection among passengers.

A Sanctuary in Motion

The IONIQ 9 embodies Hyundai’s philosophy of “Progress for Humanity,” shaping a vehicle that caters directly to Singapore’s culture of providing multi-generational comfort. This principle shifts the interior experience away from a utilitarian “cabin” to a holistic “lounge.” The interior uses elliptical design elements and calming nature-inspired tones to present a calming atmosphere the moment you close the door.

“We’ve seen generations of families come to trust Hyundai over the years, because that’s what Hyundai stands for. The IONIQ 9 is no different — built on trusted technologies and safety standards that have kept our Hyundai families safe for decades,” says Mr Teo Hock Seng, Executive Chairman of Komoco Motors. “This 7 seater doesn’t compromise, you have the space and luxuries for every adventure.”

The interior of the Flagship EV SUV is designed to enhance the quality of living space, and Hyundai’s new 7-seater builds on that idea with the Universal Island 2.0 — a sliding console that moves 190mm backwards, extending the lounge space to second-row passengers and offering easy-to-access controls for climate and seat ventilation. Three-zone climate control and roof-mounted air vents ensure the third row doesn’t feel like a sauna during midday drives.

Relaxation Seats recline with leg rests, making downtime more comfortable when waiting to pick up children from tuition. In tight car parks, the IONIQ 9’s Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 lets you hop out and use your key fob to guide the car into a narrow lot remotely, with support for both perpendicular and parallel parking assistance.

Design

For buyers who refuse to drive a traditional “dad van,” the IONIQ 9 presents itself as a stylish “anti-van” alternative that’s more than just a big box.

Nautical design inspiration and mid-century modern architecture blend to give the flagship electric SUV an “Aerosthetic” look — its “Boat Tail” rear tapers inward to slice through the air, reducing the drag coefficient to 0.259 Cd for better efficiency. Additionally, signature Parametric Pixel lights on the front and rear create a unique digital signature that makes the car instantly recognisable on the roads of Singapore.

The IONIQ Story

Project IONIQ started out as a dedicated Electric Vehicle platform with the first IONIQ Electric car in 2016. In the last 10 years, Hyundai has launched the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 – both triple winners at the World Car of the Year Awards in 2022 and 2023, respectively – and the IONIQ 5 N, a multi-award-winning high-performance car under the Hyundai N brand, even getting a nod of approval from Porsche. In 2025, Hyundai unveiled the Concept THREE under the IONIQ lineup and showcased the all-new IONIQ 6 N to follow in the IONIQ 5 N’s footsteps.

The decade of IONIQ has also seen Hyundai’s extensive efforts outside of just developing technologies for cars, under the guidance of the brand’s mission of ‘Progress for Humanity’.

In 2016, Hyundai launched the IONIQ Forest project to encourage coexistence between humans and the Earth by planting 22,250 air-purifying trees at the Incheon landfill to transform it into a forest and reduce particulate matter in the air.

Expanding to more locations around the world, Hyundai continues to focus on forest restoration and monitoring efforts, involving an IONIQ Drone station and IONIQ vehicles to manage this. In 2025, Hyundai had planted 1 million trees in 13 countries.

For 2026, Hyundai Singapore is proud to celebrate 10 years of IONIQ with the IONIQ 9 as a beacon for the series’ next 10 years. Not only does the IONIQ 9 continue a lineup of efforts that embody Progress for Humanity, but it also helped set the groundwork for a decade of human-centric innovation, progressive design, and sustainability with a soul – true to the IONIQ philosophy.

The Driving Experience

Continuing Hyundai’s commitment to keeping drivers’ eyes on the road and hands on the wheel, the IONIQ 9 follows the same design with intuitive, user-friendly technology, such as the Panoramic Curved Display with a 12.3-inch cluster and a 12.3-inch integrated monitor. The SUV’s start button is integrated into the column-mounted shift-by-wire system for easy access. Regenerative braking with integrated Collision-Avoidance-Assist delivers dependable stopping power, while haptic feedback provides additional safety when reversing.

The IONIQ 9’s refined driving experience is made possible by a host of features that result in its smooth, comfortable ride.

Suspension Designed for the Electric SUV: MacPherson multi-link front and multi-link rear setup, self-levelling dampers, and hydro-bushing offer a plush ride.

MacPherson multi-link front and multi-link rear setup, self-levelling dampers, and hydro-bushing offer a plush ride. Frequency-Controlled Dampers: Special dampers further enhance the IONIQ 9’s ride quality by absorbing vibrations while on the road for a smooth journey, regardless of the road conditions.

Special dampers further enhance the IONIQ 9’s ride quality by absorbing vibrations while on the road for a smooth journey, regardless of the road conditions. Acceleration: Acceleration is progressive, offering a strong initial boost with smooth, relaxing performance at higher speeds.

The Chassis Domain Control Unit elevates the IONIQ 9’s driving dynamics with features such as dynamic torque vectoring for precision handling and lateral wind stability control for smoother highway driving. Between city streets and off-road trails, the Terrain Traction Control System and AI-powered Auto Terrain Mode automatically adapt to any surface for optimal performance.

Entering the IONIQ 9’s cabin is an open invitation to a tranquil ride — triple door seals, acoustic glass, sound-absorbing tyres, and Active Noise Control-Road (ANC-R) technology effectively suppress wind and road noise, particularly at highway speeds.

In addition to noise reduction, ANC-R technology also ensures crystal-clear sound quality in the cabin. The family SUV’s premium BOSE 14-speaker sound system delivers a concert-hall-like experience for passengers, with advanced 5.1-channel surround sound that immerses the cabin in rich, multidimensional audio. Coupled with Hyundai’s e-Active Sound Design (e-ASD) technology, every drive is enriched with a cosy ambience.

IONIQ 9 also offers remarkable towing capabilities. Its intelligent trailer mode optimises range predictions based on trailer weight and maintains a fixed 50:50 front-to-rear motor torque distribution ratio on AWD for optimal performance.

Safety and visibility are core to the IONIQ 9, thanks to the IONIQ signature Parametric Pixel lamps, featuring advanced cube-projection headlights and an intelligent front-lighting system (IFS). This technology enhances nighttime visibility while preventing glare for oncoming traffic, while the full LED combination rear lamps and illuminated door handles ensure maximum visibility in any conditions.

Driving is stress-free with Hyundai Motor’s state-of-the-art Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which work seamlessly to prevent accidents and enhance convenience. These systems include:

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2 (FCA)

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA)

Safe Exit Warning (SEW)

Safe Exit Assist (SEA)

Rear Occupant Alert

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA)

Driver Attention Warning (DAW)

Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM)

High Beam Assist (HBA)

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)

Parking Distance Warning (PDW)

Each feature works in tandem with the others to ensure peace of mind on every journey.

Charging and All-Electric Range

Up to 620 km of range (WLPT est.); all models powered by a 110.3 kWh long-range battery

Active air flap (AAF) technology delivers ultra-low drag coefficient to just 0.259 Cd

10-80% recharge in just 24 minutes using a 350 kW charger; V2L capability included

IONIQ 9 is built on Hyundai Motor’s dedicated E-GMP architecture, featuring an enhanced power electronics (PE) system that gives drivers confidence on any terrain through its optimised gear ratio for hill climbing and an advanced two-stage inverter for improved efficiency.

This innovative platform delivers what matters most to electric SUV owners: exceptional range from its high-capacity battery, a flat floor that maximises interior space for both passengers and luggage, and outstanding safety through its robust body structure engineered for optimal collision protection.

Energy efficiency is further enhanced by smoothing and balancing airflow under the vehicle’s body, as well as achieving reduced wheel and tyre resistance. A new dual-motion active air flap (AAF) system has been applied for the first time, designed to enhance aerodynamic efficiency by allowing cooling air for the drive system and battery to flow through only when necessary. When this level of cooling is not required, the flaps close to minimise air resistance.

Other aerodynamically optimised solutions on the IONIQ 9 include a 3D-shaped underbody cover, aerodynamic wheel designs and hidden antennas.

Hyundai IONIQ 9 full specifications

Specifications Hyundai IONIQ 9 Dimensions Length 5,060 mm Width 1,980 mm Height 1,790 mm Wheelbase 3,130 mm High-voltage battery pack energy 110.3 kWh Motor output Standard RWD 218 hp / 160 kW (Max Torque: 350Nm) Calligraphy AWD 308 hp / 226.1 kW (Max Torque: 605Nm) 0-100 km/h Standard RWD 9.4s Calligraphy AWD 6.7s Top speed Standard RWD 190 km/h Calligraphy AWD 200 km/h All Electric Range Standard RWD 620 km Calligraphy AWD 600 km 10-80% fast charging 24 minutes with 350 kW charger under optimal conditions Exterior colours Sunset Brown Pearl (NEW) Celadon Gray Metallic (NEW) Ionosphere Green Pearl (NEW) Abyss Black Pearl Serenity White Pearl Nocturne Grey Metallic Biophilic Blue Pearl Gravity Gold Matte Interior colours Obsidian Black Obsidian Black + Dove Grey (two-tone) Dark Teal + Dove Grey (two-tone) Dark Wine + Dove Grey (two-tone)

The new Hyundai IONIQ 9 will be revealed at the Singapore Motorshow, happening at the Suntec City Convention Centre from 8 to 11 January 2026.

Customers can register their interest for an exclusive IONIQ 9 preview at hyundai.com.sg.

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision ‘Progress for Humanity,’ Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions whilst pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of a sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero-emission vehicles with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.

More information about Hyundai Singapore and its products can be found at: https://hyundai.com.sg/ or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai.

About Komoco Motors Pte Ltd

Komoco Holdings Pte Ltd is a regional automotive group of companies that was established in 1986. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has a strong retail distribution network of over ten points of sales for three leading brands in Singapore (Hyundai, Ferrari, and Maserati) and two Italian marques in China (Ferrari and Maserati). The portfolio of brands provides a wide variety of options for the populace ranging from reliable daily drives to rugged off-roaders to iconic supercars. The Group has also been certified by the brands’ factories for their state-of-the-art AfterSales facilities and lauded for its commitment to client satisfaction.

http://www.komoco.com.sg/#/home

https://hyundai.com.sg/

Hyundai Singapore Komoco on Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | TikTok | Telegram