UOB Asset Management launches ASEAN Dividend ETF as investors turn to dividend strategies

SINGAPORE, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — UOB Asset Management Ltd (UOBAM) is set to launch the UOBAM Ping An FTSE ASEAN Dividend Index ETF (the “ETF”) on 29 January 2026. At the point of listing, it is the only dividend-focused ASEAN exchange-traded fund to be listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and is part of the Singapore Exchange-Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SGX-SSE) ETF Product Link.

As investors seek to enhance income and strengthen long-term total returns, ASEAN has emerged as an attractive destination for dividend strategies, supported by robust economic fundamentals and a broad base of companies with established dividend track records. The region also offers a diverse mix of growth-oriented and established economies, creating opportunities for portfolio diversification across different market cycles.

In line with Asia’s increased focus on shareholder returns, more ASEAN companies are offering enhanced dividend payouts. The ETF tracks the FTSE ASEAN ex REITs Target Dividend Index (the “Index”), which is designed to achieve 100 per cent dividend yield increase compared to its underlying index — FTSE ASEAN Index. The ETF aims to pay dividends of at least 6.0 per cent p.a. in 2026 and 2027, one of the highest among Singapore-listed ETFs[1].

The ETF invests in leading companies across five key ASEAN markets — Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines — offering exposure to the region’s long-term growth potential while providing stability and resilience. The ETF counts Index constituents such as Singapore’s local banks DBS Group, OCBC (Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation) and UOB (United Overseas Bank), and other high-quality names including Malaysia’s Malayan Banking, Indonesia’s Astra International and Thailand’s PTT among its top constituents (as of 31 December 2025).

Mr Thio Boon Kiat, Group Chief Executive Officer, UOBAM, said, “UOB Asset Management is committed to delivering timely, innovative and high-quality solutions that anticipate investors’ evolving needs. Our deep presence and insights across ASEAN, built over decades of managing assets in the region, give us a unique advantage in understanding both the market and our clients. As interest rates decline, dividend strategies have become increasingly important for enhancing income and long-term returns. ASEAN is not only a source of strong dividend opportunities, but also a region of enduring growth potential, underpinned by favourable demographics, rising domestic consumption, and ongoing structural development. We believe these drivers will continue to position ASEAN as a key engine of wealth creation in Asia. With this ETF, investors can access these opportunities in a simple, cost-efficient way while benefitting from the region’s resilience and long-term growth.”

UOBAM is collaborating with FTSE Russell and Ping An Fund Management to offer this ETF to Singapore and international investors. FTSE Russell is a leading global provider of index and benchmark solutions, with a long history of working with ASEAN stock exchanges.

Mr Nico Boulay, Head of APAC, FTSE Russell commented, “ASEAN is increasingly emerging as a standout opportunity within Asia, with investors rediscovering the region’s unique strengths. As FTSE Russell continues to grow its ASEAN index suite and become more specialised, we expect to see even greater investor interest and participation in ASEAN markets worldwide.”

Ms Jasmine Lim, Deputy General Manager of Ping An Fund Management said, “We are pleased to deepen our collaboration with the launch of this ETF under the SGX-SZSE ETF-Connect programme. Through this collaboration, we aim to offer our investors in China an effective investment tool to access ASEAN markets to achieve portfolio diversification and income growth.”

About the Initial Offering Period

The Initial Offering Period will open on 7 January 2026. Investors may subscribe to the ETF in SGD through the Participating Dealers – Phillip Securities, UOB Kay Hian, Tiger Brokers Singapore, Moo Moo Singapore, iFAST Financial, and Maybank Securities. Investors can also invest in the ETF via UOB’s ATMs and Internet banking, and OCBC’s ATMs and Internet banking. The Issue Price of each unit during the Initial Offering Period is S$1.00.

The Initial Offering Period will close on 26 January 2026 for subscriptions made via ATMs and Internet banking and via Participating Dealers.

Once the ETF is listed on SGX on 29 January 2026, investors will be able to trade through their brokers and respective trading platforms in SGD (stock code: UPD) and USD (stock code: UPU).

Investors can trade using either cash or Supplementary Retirement Scheme (SRS) funds. As an Excluded Investment Product (EIP), the UOBAM Ping An FTSE ASEAN Dividend Index ETF will not require customers to fulfill Customer Account Review (CAR) criteria in order to trade.

For more information about the UOBAM Ping An FTSE ASEAN Dividend Index ETF, visit uobam.com.sg/upd.

About UOBAM

UOB Asset Management Ltd (UOBAM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of United Overseas Bank Limited. Established in 1986, UOBAM has nearly 40 years of experience in managing collective investment schemes and discretionary funds in Singapore, making us among the largest unit trust managers by assets under management. As of 30 November 2025, we managed 63 unit trusts in Singapore and together with our subsidiaries, oversees S$40.8 billion in clients’ assets.

Headquartered in Singapore, UOBAM has a strong presence across Asia, with business and investment offices in Brunei, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. Our network includes UOB Islamic Asset Management Sdn Bhd in Malaysia, a joint venture with Ping An Fund Management Company Limited (China) and strategic alliances with partners such as Wellington Management Singapore.

UOBAM is one of the region’s most awarded asset managers, with over 360 awards won. In 2025, we were recognised as the Best Asset Management Company (Regional) by the Asia Asset Management and previously named Best Asset Management House in Asia – 20 Years in 2023. Our digital innovation has also earned top honours, including Best Digital Wealth Management in Asia4 and Best Robo Advisory Initiative5 for 3 consecutive years as of 2024.

As a leader in sustainable investing, UOBAM was awarded Best application of ESG in ASEAN6 (2023) and has received multiple sustainability accolades in Indonesia and Thailand. Our artificial intelligence capabilities were also recognised with the Most Innovative Application of Artificial Intelligence (ASEAN) for 2 consecutive years7.

For full list of UOBAM awards, please visit uobam.com.sg/awards.

About Ping An Fund Management

Ping An Fund Management Co., Ltd., established in January 2011, is a key member of Ping An Group’s asset management sector. The company is committed to providing professional and comprehensive asset management services to a wide range of institutional and individual investors both domestically and internationally.

As of the end of September 2025, Ping An Fund’s public fund assets under management totaled RMB 682.5 billion, with 237 funds under its management. Its product offerings include active and passive equity funds, bond funds, money market funds, FOFs, and REITs, covering a full spectrum of risk levels from high to low, forming a well-rounded product line. The company consistently upholds the principle of “Professionalism Builds Trust” and has served approximately 167 million individual clients to date.

Important notice and disclaimers

Distributions will be made in respect of the Distribution Classes of the Fund. Distributions are based on the NAV per unit of the relevant Distribution Class as at the last business day of the calendar month or quarter. The making of distributions is at the absolute discretion of UOBAM and that distributions are not guaranteed. The making of any distribution shall not be taken to imply that further distributions will be made. UOBAM reserves the right to vary the frequency and/or amount of distributions. Distributions from a fund may be made out of income and/or capital gains and (if income and/or capital gains are insufficient) out of capital. Investors should also note that the declaration and/or payment of distributions (whether out of income, capital gains, capital or otherwise) may have the effect of lowering the net asset value (NAV) of the relevant fund. Moreover, distributions out of capital may amount to a reduction of part of your original investment and may result in reduced future returns. Please refer to the Fund’s prospectus for more information.

This document is for general information only. It does not constitute an offer or solicitation to deal in units in the Fund (“Units“) or investment advice or recommendation and was prepared without regard to the specific objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular person who may receive it.

The information contained in this document, including any data, projections and underlying assumptions, are based upon certain assumptions, management forecasts and analysis of information available and reflects prevailing conditions and UOB Asset Management Ltd’s (“UOBAM“) views as of the date of the document, all of which are subject to change at any time without notice. In preparing this document, UOBAM has relied upon and assumed, without independent verification, the accuracy and completeness of all information available from public sources or which was otherwise reviewed by UOBAM. While the information provided herein is believed to be reliable, UOBAM makes no representation or warranty whether express or implied, and accepts no responsibility or liability for its completeness or accuracy. Nothing in this document shall, under any circumstances constitute a continuing representation or give rise to any implication that there has not been or there will not be any change affecting the Fund. No representation or promise as to the performance of the Fund or the return on your investment is made. Past performance of the Fund or UOBAM and any past performance or prediction, projection or forecast of the economic trends or securities market are not necessarily indicative of the future or likely performance of the Fund or UOBAM. The value of Units and the income from them, if any, may fall as well as rise, and is likely to have high volatility due to the investment policies and/or portfolio management techniques employed by the Fund. Investments in Units involve risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested, and are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed or insured by United Overseas Bank Limited (“UOB“), UOBAM, or any of their subsidiary, associate or affiliate (“UOB Group“) or distributors of the Fund. The Fund may use or invest in financial derivative instruments and you should be aware of the risks associated with investments in financial derivative instruments which are described in the Fund’s prospectus. The UOB Group may have interests in the Units and may also perform or seek to perform brokering and other investment or securities-related services for the Fund.

Investors should note that the Fund is not like a conventional unit trust in that an investor cannot redeem his Units directly with UOBAM and can only do so through the participating dealers if his redemption amount satisfies a prescribed minimum that will be comparatively larger than that required for redemptions of units in a conventional unit trust. An investor may therefore only be able to realise the value of his Units by selling the Units on the Singapore Exchange Limited (“SGX“). Investors should also note that any listing and quotation of Units on the SGX does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

An investment in unit trusts is subject to investment risks and foreign exchange risks, including the possible loss of all or part of the principal amount invested. Investors should read the Fund’s prospectus and product highlights sheet, which are available and may be obtained from UOBAM or any of its appointed agents or distributors, before deciding whether to subscribe for or purchase any Units. You are responsible for your own investment decisions. You may wish to seek advice from a financial adviser before making a commitment to invest in any Units, and in the event that you choose not to do so, you should consider carefully whether the Fund is suitable for you.

The UOBAM Ping An FTSE ASEAN Dividend Index ETF has been developed solely by UOBAM. The UOBAM Ping An FTSE ASEAN Dividend Index ETF is not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the “LSE Group”). FTSE Russell is a trading name of certain of the LSE Group companies.

All rights in the FTSE ASEAN ex REITs Target Dividend Index vest in the relevant LSE Group company which owns the FTSE ASEAN ex REITs Target Dividend Index. “FTSE®” is a trademark of the relevant LSE Group company and is used by any other LSE Group company under license.

The FTSE ASEAN ex REITs Target Dividend Index is calculated by or on behalf of FTSE International Limited or its affiliate, agent or partner. The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of (a) the use of, reliance on or any error in the FTSE ASEAN ex REITs Target Dividend Index or (b) investment in or operation of the UOBAM Ping An FTSE ASEAN Dividend Index ETF. The LSE Group makes no claim, prediction, warranty, or representation either as to the results to be obtained from the UOBAM Ping An FTSE ASEAN Dividend Index ETF or the suitability of the FTSE ASEAN ex REITs Target Dividend Index for the purpose to which it is being put by UOBAM.

The inclusion of “Ping An” in the name of the UOBAM Ping An FTSE ASEAN Dividend Index ETF reflects the collaboration between us and Ping An Fund Management Company Limited in relation to the Sub-Fund (which a Ping An feeder ETF in China is expected to feed into in the future). For clarity, Ping An is not a sub-manager or advisor in relation to the Sub-Fund, and the Sub-Fund is solely managed by us.

This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.