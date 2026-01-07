Where Thoughtful Design Meets Calm Travel: Introducing TILLIV

SINGAPORE, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — TILLIV, a modern travel lifestyle brand driven by thoughtful design, is reimagining how people pack and move through the world. With a growing lineup of innovative, space-saving essentials, TILLIV is on a mission to remove the stress, clutter, and friction from travel—so travellers can focus less on their luggage, and more on the joy of the journey.

With travel in full swing, TILLIV aims to deliver smarter, thoughtful solutions designed to make every journey easier—whether for frequent flyers, couples, or families on the move.

TILLIV Launches New Travel Essentials Designed for Smarter Packing

TILLIV has officially launched two new additions to its travel essentials lineup — Pakke + Kamper Duo and Compak with Divider — marking the brand’s latest step in delivering thoughtfully designed, space-saving solutions for modern travellers. The new product launches reflect TILLIV’s ongoing commitment to engineering smarter ways to pack, organise, and move with ease, whether for short getaways or extended trips.

Pakke + Kamper Duo

Newly launched this season, Pakke + Kamper Duo redefines flexible travel packing by combining a fold-flat duffel with a detachable compression pack. Designed for travellers who want the freedom to pack light at the start of a trip and expand when needed, the duo folds down into a palm-sized bundle before expanding to approximately 35L of storage space.

Durable enough to be used as a cabin bag or an additional check-in bag, Pakke + Kamper Duo is ideal for travellers who often return with extra shopping or souvenirs. The design allows users to pack, seal, and compress bulky items in minutes, keeping belongings compact, contained, and well organised from departure to arrival.

Compak with Divider

As part of TILLIV’s latest product launch, Compak with Divider introduces a world-first approach to compression travel by combining the brand’s signature vacuum compression technology with a built-in divider. Designed to solve the common challenge of organising luggage efficiently, it allows travellers to keep items neatly separated while maximising packing space.

Available in Medium and Large sizes to fit both cabin and checked luggage, Compak with Divider features a translucent viewing window for quick identification of contents. Built with durable, triple-layer reinforced materials and best-in-class airtight zippers, it is engineered to withstand frequent travel and overpacked suitcases, offering a reliable solution for travellers who value both organisation and efficiency.

What Sets TILLIV Apart

TILLIV’s innovations stand out in a market crowded with generic packing cubes and disposable vacuum bags. Each product is designed with precision, intent, and a commitment to long-term reliability.

Key differentiators include:

Patented designs developed exclusively by TILLIV.

A full range of sizes tailored to fit perfectly in all luggage types, offering true versatility over one-size-fits-all vacuum packs.

Weather-resistant fabric to keep clothes fresh and dry throughout the journey, something standard packing cubes can’t offer.

Brand-created signature colours that add a stylish edge to travel organisations.

Nano Pump , one of the lightest and smallest electric pumps in the world, is engineered for ultimate portability.

, one of the lightest and smallest electric pumps in the world, is engineered for ultimate portability. Triple-layered construction that ensures the products withstand frequent use, compress effectively, and last over time.

Best-in-class airtight zippers that preserve compression and prevent leakage.

Individual product testing, ensuring optimal quality before every item is packaged.

These features combine to deliver a premium travel experience built on efficiency, reliability, and peace of mind.

Designed with Responsible Travel in Mind

TILLIV considers sustainability in our product development and packaging choices. All product packaging is made from recycled and recyclable materials.

Our products are designed to be durable and reusable, supporting longer product lifespans and reducing the need for disposable travel storage solutions.

By helping travellers organise and reuse their travel essentials, TILLIV supports more mindful packing habits.

Making Stress-Free Travel a Reality

Driven by its mission to make every journey smoother, TILLIV focuses on solving one of the biggest frustrations in travel: packing efficiently without compromising convenience.

As space constraints and carry-on–only travel trends continue to rise, TILLIV’s compression technology, organisational features, and durable materials are redefining what smart packing means today.

Travellers can expect more innovations and category-expanding product launches in the near future, further strengthening the brand’s role as a trusted companion for seamless journeys.

About TILLIV

TILLIV is a Singapore-based travel lifestyle brand dedicated to helping people travel lighter, smarter, and more confidently. With thoughtfully designed products and patented compression technology, TILLIV aims to transform the packing experience and make travel truly stress-free. The brand’s focus on quality, durability, and functional design reflects its commitment to creating products that stand the test of time and every adventure.