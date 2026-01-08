Champasack Pushes Pakse–Hong Kong Flights to Boost Tourism

Champasack Province is in talks to open a direct air route between Pakse and Hong Kong, a move provincial leaders say would strengthen tourism and help sustain visitor activity throughout the year.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the 12th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party on 6 January, Alounxay Sounnalath, Party Central Committee member and Secretary of the Champasack Provincial Party Committee, highlighted recent progress across multiple sectors.

Alounxay said the province had faced both domestic and external challenges in recent years, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, but credited unity and collective effort for helping Champasack maintain development momentum.

In tourism, he said the province has expanded community-based tourism and received several ASEAN-level awards.

Ongoing negotiations for new international routes, including Pakse–Guangzhou and Pakse–Hong Kong, aim to further raise Champasack’s profile as a regional travel destination.

He also pointed to progress in education, noting that Champasack has eliminated all volunteer teachers by absorbing them into the formal civil service system.

In infrastructure development, the province has mobilised more than LAK 70 billion (USD 3.2 million) from public contributions to build concrete roads and bridges.

Looking ahead, Alounxay said provincial authorities will focus on ensuring that Party resolutions reach the grassroots level.

Champasack will continue working toward key social goals, including improving living standards and eliminating remaining poor households by 2026, in line with national targets.