Elitery Secures Second Great Place To Work® Certification, Strengthening Its Foundation for Regional Expansion

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Elitery (PT Data Sinergitama Jaya, Tbk, IDX: ELIT), a leading IT Managed Services provider, announces its official recertification as a Great Place to Work® (GPTW) for 2026. This recognition arrives during a milestone year marked by rapid international expansion and multiple industry accolades.



Elitery Great Place To Work 2026

Based on an independent Trust Index© survey, 88% of Elitery employees confirmed the company is a great place to work, far exceeding the global average of 59%. This reflects ELIT‘s success in maintaining a high-trust, people-centric culture while scaling operations globally.

Elitery’s strong workplace foundation has also supported its expansion into the Malaysian market through the establishment of Elitery Global Technology Sdn. Bhd. and key local partnerships. The company is extending its advanced cloud, cybersecurity, and AI-driven solutions to empower regional digital transformation. In line with its vision to foster innovation and education, Elitery also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sunway University to advance digital learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) initiatives across Southeast Asia.

Beyond its cultural and regional achievements, the year 2025 has further underscored Elitery’s commitment to excellence and leadership across multiple sectors. A major highlight was receiving the Jakarta Investment Award (JIA) 2025, which recognizes Elitery’s significant contribution to the city’s economic growth and investment climate. This was complemented by winning the Indonesia Industrial Services Awards (IdSAs) 2025, solidifying Elitery’s position as a premier provider of industrial-grade IT managed services.

Earlier in the year, Elitery achieved the Google Cloud Security – Services Partner Specialization, demonstrating its deep expertise in cloud security. This excellence is also reflected in individual leadership recognition across the organization. Erwin Damar Prasetyo, Director of Elitery, was honored as Indonesia’s Best CFO 2024, while Astrid Erawan, Corporate Secretary of Elitery, was named a Corporate Secretary Champion 2025 by the SWA Awards, recognizing her role in strengthening governance and transparency.

“2025 has been a milestone year for Elitery. Receiving our second Great Place to Work® certification with an 88% satisfaction rate, reaffirms that our growth is driven by the happiness, trust, and commitment of our people.” said Kresna Adiprawira, President Director of Elitery. “At Elitery, we believe that empowering our people through our 5C’s DNA and a flexible ‘Work-From-Anywhere’ culture is what enables us to achieve such significant milestones, from expanding into Malaysia to being recognized as leaders in corporate governance and cloud security. As we grow internationally, our people remain our greatest competitive advantage.”

By nurturing an environment of Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie, Elitery continues to attract top tech talent, driving digital transformation across the region.

About Elitery

Elitery (PT Data Sinergitama Jaya Tbk, IDX: ELIT) is a leading IT Managed Services provider specializing in cloud and cybersecurity. With 14+ years of experience and a strategic partnership with Google Cloud, ELIT manages mission-critical systems for millions of users. Recognized as a Great Place to Work and a two-time Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year (2023-2024), ELIT is committed to driving secure digital transformation across the Asia-Pacific region.