TAIPEI, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — GIGABYTE, the world’s leading computer brand, announces a breakthrough introduction of the world’s first CQDIMM (Clocked Unbuffered Dual In-Line Memory Module) technology at CES 2026. By leveraging the CQDIMM-supported motherboard, Z890 AORUS Tachyon ICE CQDIMM Edition, and BIOS tuning technology, GIGABYTE achieves the industry-first record DDR5-7200 without compromise at full capacity with two 128GB memory modules.



GIGABYTE Announces World’s First DDR5-7200 at Full 256GB with CQDIMM at CES 2026

Traditionally, increasing DDR5 memory capacity has required significant trade-offs in frequency and stability. Inherent in GIGABYTE’s expertise in hardware and firmware design, this critical compromise is conquered. On the hardware side, GIGABYTE has optimized motherboard circuit layouts to significantly reduce memory channel loading, improving signal integrity and ensuring stable operation even under heavy workloads. Complementing the hardware advancements is GIGABYTE’s sophisticated BIOS tuning technology. Through an optimized clock driver architecture, GIGABYTE’s BIOS intelligently manages timing, signal synchronization, and voltage behavior to unleash extreme performance.

The tightly integrated hardware–firmware approach ensures that high-frequency operation remains stable and efficient, delivering uncompromising performance. Meanwhile, the industry-first milestone sets a new benchmark for high-performance computing, addressing the growing demand for both extreme bandwidth and maximum memory capacity in AI computing, content creation, data-intensive workloads, and professional applications.

To accelerate adoption and ensure broad compatibility, GIGABYTE collaborates with leading memory partners, including ADATA, Kingston, and TeamGroup, for next-generation PC systems. To experience the CQDIMM-supported motherboard in person, visit the GIGABYTE Booth #8519 at LVCC North Hall during CES 2026 or join media and VIP sessions at Venetian Ballroom Level 3 Lido 3004, 3005, and 3104.