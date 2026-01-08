Hisense Debuts 116UXS and XR10, Advancing RGB MiniLED into a New Era at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, unveiled the 116UXS RGB MiniLED TV and Laser Projector XR10 at CES 2026, placing display innovation at the center of its global showcase and highlighting its latest breakthroughs in human-centric display technology.

As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense introduces RGB MiniLED evo—a system-level evolution that advances beyond conventional parameter-driven upgrades toward fundamental innovation in backlight architecture. Building on the traditional red, green, and blue backlight structure, RGB MiniLED evo is the industry’s first to introduce a Sky Blue–Cyan fourth LED into the MiniLED backlight system, completing one of the most commonly missing portions of the natural light spectrum.

With the advanced 134-bit color control and a color coverage exceeding 110% of BT.2020, RGB MiniLED evo enables more faithful reproduction of skies, water, and cyan-green tones, and it also delivers professional-grade color accuracy with ΔE<1.0 through enhanced system-level color calibration. Furthermore, its optimized light-source design reduces harmful blue light by up to 80%, supporting a more comfortable and natural long-term viewing experience on ultra-large screens.

The 116UXS, the first product powered by RGB MiniLED evo, represents a decisive shift toward structure-driven display innovation—placing color fidelity, visual comfort, and real viewing experience at the center of next-generation large-screen television design. This is where extreme performance truly meets lasting comfort.

UR8 and UR9 are Hisense’s core RGB MiniLED TV lineups, designed to bring true RGB MiniLED performance to more consumers through mainstream pricing and the widest size coverage. Building on this technology leadership, Hisense takes responsibility not only to lead the category, but to scale it. UR8 and UR9 deliver flagship-level picture fundamentals—true RGB MiniLED and AI-driven color and scene optimization—while extending accessibility across 55″ to 100″ sizes, making them the best RGB MiniLED choice for the majority of households.

For ultra-large-screen home cinema scenarios, Hisense further extends its leadership through TriChroma laser technology. Making its global debut at CES 2026, the XR10 delivers cinematic-scale visuals with high brightness, rich color expression, and stable long-term performance, offering an immersive home theater solution for projections up to 300 inches.

Together, RGB MiniLED for ultra-large TVs and TriChroma Laser for home cinema projection define Hisense’s large-screen display strategy, addressing both premium living-room viewing and immersive cinematic experiences. Anchored by the debut of 116UXS and XR10, this approach brings the CES 2026 theme “Innovating a Brighter Life” to life through display innovation designed to feel more natural, comfortable, and relevant in everyday use.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-Q3 2025). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.