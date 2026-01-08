IMG Opens Applications for 2026 Spring Semester ‘Student Journey Scholarship’

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — IMG (International Medical Group) is now accepting applications for its Student Journey Scholarship, a program designed to help international students fund their studies at a U.S. college or university.

Entries for the 2026 Spring semester will be accepted January 1-March 31, 2026, and one student will be selected to receive a $5,000 scholarship.

To apply for IMG’s Student Journey Scholarship, applicants are asked to submit a 500-word essay or 3-minute video describing their journey that led them to pursue higher education in the United States and how this education will help them achieve their personal and professional goals.

“After launching the Student Journey Scholarship program in 2025, it has been incredible to see firsthand how pursuing higher education in the U.S. is helping international students reach their goals,” said Justin Poehler, IMG Chief Commercial Officer. “The stories shared by last year’s applicants and our inaugural winner highlight the ambition they bring to the U.S. and the importance of international students around the globe.”

The winner of the 2025 Fall semester scholarship, Susana Yeboah, is a freshman nursing student at East Tennessee State University. After being selected as the first Student Journey Scholarship winner, Yeboah said, “Thank you for your generosity and for investing in students like me. I’m truly honored and motivated to continue working hard and making the most of this opportunity.”

To apply for the Student Journey Scholarship, visit www.imglobal.com/student-journey-scholarship. The deadline to apply for the 2026 Spring semester scholarship is March 31, 2026, and the winner will be announced May 4, 2026.

For information about IMG’s leading international student health insurance plans, please visit www.imglobal.com.

About IMG® (International Medical Group®)

IMG® (International Medical Group®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG’s world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com .