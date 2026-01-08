NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Dan Ives to Ring NYSE Bell For His Wedbush AI Revolution ETF

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 8th

Stocks are down early Thursday as Wall Street adjusts to President Trump’s second-year agenda. Defense stocks like Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin surged 7% pre-market after Trump proposed a $1.5 trillion defense budget for 2027.

defense budget for 2027. Technology shares remain in demand as investors build positions in the new year. Dan Ives , ringing the NYSE opening bell for the Wedbush AI Revolution ETF will join NYSE Live at 9:45 AM . The ETF launched at $25 on June 3 and has climbed up to 41% since.

, ringing the NYSE opening bell for the Wedbush AI Revolution ETF will join NYSE Live at . The ETF launched at on and has climbed up to 41% since. Robotics is gaining traction from the AI boom, showcased at CES 2026 in Las Vegas . Benji Barash , CEO of Roboto AI, calls the industry’s growth “seismic” and will share insights on NYSE Live.

Opening Bell

Wedbush celebrates as the Dan Ives Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (NYSE Arca: IVES) continues to capture the next wave of AI innovation.

Closing Bell

Babcock & Wilcox celebrates its 10th anniversary listed under the BW symbol

