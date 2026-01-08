17 C
Vientiane
Thursday, January 8, 2026
spot_img
Cision PR Newswire

Obita Completes Pre-A Round, Raising Nearly US$30 Million Across Two Rounds

By Advertorial Desk

This Week

HONG KONG, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Obita has completed its Pre-A financing round, bringing its total funding across two rounds to nearly US$30 million. The round was led by Monolith, with existing shareholders including Vision Plus Capital, Mirana Ventures and Legend Capital continuing to increase their investments. Proceeds will be used to accelerate business growth and further build Obita’s global, enterprise-grade payments infrastructure.

The company was founded by a team of seasoned industry professionals with deep experience in fintech, payments, and compliance.

Latest article

ABOUT US

The leading English language news website in Laos.

Contact us info@laotiantimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Laotiantimes.com