Patriot Critical Minerals Announces Corporate Update Regarding NI 43-101 Technical Report

Elko, Nevada – Newsfile Corp. – January 7, 2026 – Patriot Critical Minerals (“Patriot” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based critical minerals developer advancing the 100%-owned MEGA tungsten project in Elko County, Nevada, announces that as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the ““), the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify its disclosure. Following the Commission’s review, the Company is noting that the technical report filed on November 27, 2025 is not in compliance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 –(““) and investors should not rely on the information contained in this technical report.

The Company originally filed a technical report for the Company’s MEGA Project on SEDAR+ because it disseminated scientific and technical information about the MEGA Project to the public in Canada through a news release dated August 26, 2025. This news release triggered the disclosure requirements of NI 43-101.

The Company will be filing a revised technical report on SEDAR+ to address the comments received from the Commission and will ensure the commodity pricing information and all information within the technical report is adopted by the Qualified Person. Within the originally filed technical report, the commodity pricing information had been provided by an external market data and analysis company. When the technical report is re-filed, the Company will ensure the corresponding certificate(s) of the Qualified Person(s) are also filed on SEDAR+.

About Patriot Critical Minerals

Patriot Critical Minerals is a U.S.- based company dedicated to the development of critical minerals, with a primary focus on advancing its wholly owned MEGA tungsten project located in Elko County, Nevada. Encompassing 310 acres across 15 unpatented lode mining claims, the MEGA project represents one of the largest known tungsten deposit in the United States. To learn more, please visit our website at www.patriotcritical.com.

