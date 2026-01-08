ROBOTERA Showcases Its “Hexa-Core” Robotics Lineup at CES 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — At CES 2026, ROBOTERA showcases its flagship robotics lineup, including the L7 full-size humanoid robot, the Q5 wheeled humanoid robot, and the XHAND1 dexterous hand. Together, these products embody the “Hexa-Core” concept, highlighting strength, agility, precision, stability, durability, and adaptability across multiple application scenarios.



ROBOTERA’s Full Size Bipedal Humanoid Robot L7 at CES

L7: Full-Size Humanoid with Strength, Dexterity, and Multi-Robot Collaboration

The L7 is the first full-size bipedal humanoid robot in China to combine large-scale dynamic motion with fine manipulation. At CES 2026, L7 demonstrates ultra-low-latency full-body teleoperation, showcasing how its human-scale structure enables precise manipulation while maintaining exceptional stability during complex movements.

Standing 171 cm tall and weighing 70 kg, L7 features human-like proportions, 55 degrees of freedom, and can carry up to 20 kg with both arms, delivering agile, powerful, and well-balanced motion. It supports full bipedal and upper-body configurations, adapting to different deployment scenarios and reducing on-site integration costs.

Q5: High-DOF Humanoid for Natural Motion Replication

Positioned to redefine service robots, the Q5 wheeled humanoid platform features 44 DoF across the body, enabling accurate replication of human motion. During on-site demonstrations, Q5 interacts naturally with visitors, delivers gifts, and performs actions such as squatting to pick up objects with smooth, coordinated movements. Its slim and refined design makes it suitable not only for research purposes, but also for highly interactive commercial service environments.

XHAND1: Fully Direct-Drive Dexterous Hand with Professional Precision

XHAND1 is a fully direct-drive, five-fingered dexterous hand with 12 active degrees of freedom. It offers a maximum single-hand grip force of 80 N and can lift objects weighing up to 25 kg. With fast response and precise control, XHAND1 demonstrates professional-level manipulation, including fine force and angle control during on-site interactive demonstrations.

XHAND1 is already adopted by leading robotics companies such as Skild AI, Humanoid AI, and Extend Robotics, as well as top universities and research institutions including UC Berkeley, MIT, and ByteDance Seed.

Hardware Portfolio Highlights

From L7’s powerful and dexterous full-body performance, to Q5’s ultra-human-like presence, and XHAND1’s high-precision manipulation, ROBOTERA’s hardware portfolio demonstrates strong capabilities in mechanical performance, stability, flexibility, and multi-scenario deployment.

To date, ROBOTERA has cumulatively delivered over 600 units, with its products deployed across global exhibition, retail, and logistics environments, underscoring the reliability and real-world value of its hardware platforms.