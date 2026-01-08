Traffic Adjustments for Laos-Vietnam Friendship Concert

Vientiane has announced traffic adjustments for 9 January to accommodate the “Grand Concert: Laos-Vietnam, The Great Friendship,” celebrating the conclusion of the 12th National Party Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), held from 6 to 8 January

The concert will honor this milestone and the enduring bilateral friendship between the two nations.

To support the event, special public transport services will operate throughout the day for participants.

According to the Vientiane Capital Department of Public Works and Transport, morning services from 6:30 AM to 12:00 PM, will transport attendees from designated accommodations to the National Cultural Hall via Samsenthai Road.

Afternoon and evening services, operating from 12:00 PM to 11:00 PM, will carry participants from That Luang ground to the National Stadium KM16 via Kaysone Phomvihane Road and National Road No. 13 South.

The public is advised to avoid several key routes during these periods. Motorists are urged to bypass Samsenthai Road between the Ministry of Technology and Communications and Sihom intersections, including surrounding alleys near the National Cultural Hall.

Drivers entering the capital from National Road No. 13 South should avoid the National Stadium KM16 area by turning left at the KM21 traffic light onto 450-Year Road.

Travelers from Keun village in Vientiane Province heading into the capital via National Road No. 10, particularly through the Thangon village area, are encouraged to use alternative routes.

Residents traveling southbound are advised to avoid Kaysone Phomvihane Road and National Road No. 13 South, especially around the Don Nuon roundabout, and instead use Route 11 or Road 450 Years.

Authorities request public cooperation to minimize congestion during this key national celebration.