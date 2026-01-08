Under the Patronage of the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources – Inauguration of the First Edition of the “Future Minerals Pioneers” Bootcamp

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Under the patronage of His Excellency Mr. Bandar bin Ibrahim AlKhorayef, the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, His Excellency Eng. Khalid bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer, the Vice-Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Mining Affairs, inaugurated the in-person bootcamp of the first edition of the Global Minerals Innovation Competition, titled “Future Minerals Pioneers”. The competition is organized by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources in partnership with the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP).



Future Minerals Pioneers

The in-person bootcamp commenced on Thursday, 8 January 2026, and runs through 10 January 2026, bringing together 356 qualified participants representing 32 countries at the global competition stage. The participants were selected from 1,812 applicants across 57 countries worldwide, indicating the competition’s strong international reach. Saudi participants accounted for 68% of the qualified cohort, while 32% represented international participation. The bootcamp is the final milestone of the competition, paving the way for the announcement of winners and the recognition of partners on 14 January 2026, during the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh.

During his tour of the bootcamp, His Excellency the Vice-Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Mining Affairs, Eng. Khalid bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer, reviewed solution prototypes presented by participating teams, observed innovative project presentations, and examined the bootcamp’s operational mechanisms. H. E’s visit also included an overview of the outputs of interactive workshops, as well as engagement with mentoring sessions and accompanying technical discussions.

Participating teams are competing across three core tracks, addressing six strategic challenges, with two challenges assigned to each track. These include the Smart Technologies Track, which focuses on smart compliance solutions within mining complexes and on enhancing mineral exploration processes; the Safety and Security Track, dedicated to developing preventive and proactive solutions to mitigate risks at mining sites and strengthen workforce health and safety; and the Resource Sustainability Track, which addresses challenges related to circular mining and improving water-use efficiency across mining operations.

The bootcamp has witnessed broad participation from key partners and supporting entities, led by the competition’s main partner, the Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden), alongside the main partner for the national competition phase, the Saudi Mining Services Company (ESNAD). This engagement also includes a range of national and international entities that contributed to the design of challenges, mentoring, judging, and the enablement of participating teams.

The bootcamp also brings together a distinguished group of local and international experts, along with members of judging panels representing more than 16 public and private sector entities, enhancing the diversity of expertise, the depth of evaluation, and the overall quality of the competition’s outcomes.

The in-person bootcamp program includes a series of awareness workshops and mentoring sessions dedicated to the development and evaluation of solutions, ensuring their alignment with real-world challenges in the mining and minerals sector.

The Future Minerals Pioneers Bootcamp represents the final phase of the Global Minerals Innovation Competition, combining hands-on development, specialized guidance, and collaboration among innovators, experts, and partners, culminating in the selection and recognition of winners during the Future Minerals Forum 2026.

Over the past four years, the Future Minerals Forum has established itself as a key global platform for addressing the most pressing challenges in the mining sector, accelerating investment, and advancing responsible mineral supply chains—reinforcing the Kingdom’s growing role as a leading contributor to shaping the future of minerals worldwide.

