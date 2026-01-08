VINSSEN Secures Type Approval from KR and ABS for 150kW Marine Fuel Cell Module

Type Approval Certification from Three Major Classification Societies Positions VINSSEN for Scalable Hydrogen Propulsion Applications

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — VINSSEN, a maritime decarbonization technology company specializing in hydrogen fuel cells and integrated system solutions, announced that it has obtained Type Approval from the Korean Register (KR) and the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for its 150kW marine fuel cell module.



VINSSEN FCPI

Following its earlier approval from the Italian classification society RINA, VINSSEN now holds Type Approval from three major global classification societies for the same module.

The module is based on proton exchange membrane fuel cell (PEMFC) technology and is specifically designed for shipboard applications, meeting international classification requirements for design, safety, and performance. Obtaining the Type Approval Certificate (TAC) requires both a Project Design Assessment (PDA) and a Manufacturing Assessment (MA).

The PDA evaluates technical design and compliance, while the MA assesses production conditions and quality systems, including quality management, facilities, and process control. These assessments ensure compliance with classification standards and formally recognize the manufacturer’s quality management capabilities, which are essential for the safety certification of ships and offshore structures.

The 150kW fuel cell module serves as a building block for a 250kW system, which is modular and scalable toward megawatt-class hydrogen propulsion systems. The system can be flexibly applied as either an onboard power generator or a main propulsion source, and is suitable for a wide range of vessels, from small craft to large commercial ships.

The module has obtained project approval from the Korea Maritime Transportation Safety Authority (KOMSA). KOMSA’s technical rules and safety requirements are aligned with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulatory framework, confirming that the module meets safety standards for both domestic and international operations.

CEO Chil-Han Lee stated, “Type Approval from KR and ABS confirms that our technology meets the stringent safety and reliability standards required for marine environments. We will continue to advance high-power fuel cell modules and integration technologies, building a flexible hydrogen propulsion platform for various vessel types and power ranges.”

About VINSSEN

VINSSEN is a pioneering provider of Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC) solutions for the maritime industry. With advanced R&D capabilities and expertise in clean propulsion systems, VINSSEN develops high-performance, scalable, and regulatory-compliant fuel cell solutions supporting the global transition to sustainable and zero-emission shipping.