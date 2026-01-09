Bueng Kan–Bolikhamxay Cross-Border Bus Service Begins Trial Operations

A new cross-border bus service linking Bueng Kan Province in Thailand with Bolikhamxay Province in Laos began trial operations on 7 January, aiming to improve transport connectivity between the two neighbouring provinces.

The service is operated by a Thai bus operator, which has deployed one Thai-registered bus on the Bueng Kan–Bolikhamxay route under an international bus service licence.

The fare for the journey is set at THB 100 (USD 3.20).

According to the trial schedule, buses depart from Bueng Kan Bus Terminal at 8:00 am and 1:00 pm, while they leave Bolikhamxay Bus Terminal at 10:30 am and 3:30 pm.

To support cross-border travel, a shuttle bus service will operate between the Thai–Lao border checkpoints. The shuttle service is provided by a Lao company, which has assigned two buses to the route. These shuttle buses will run daily from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Thai authorities said the trial phase will help assess passenger demand, operational efficiency, and coordination at border crossings before any decision is made on long-term operations.