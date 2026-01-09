Chery gives Aussie families one last summer road trip with Chery Cherry Trails

SYDNEY, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — With cherry season in full swing and families making the most of the summer school holidays, road trips and short getaways remain a popular way for Australians to travel together.



Cherry season is the perfect excuse for a summer drive. Chery Cherry Trails highlights the best cherry regions across Australia, turning easy day trips and short getaways into foodie friendly road trips.

Tapping into this seasonal moment, Chery has launched Chery Cherry Trails, a state-by-state guide to cherry-inspired road trips across Australia, designed to help families and food lovers turn simple day trips or overnight escapes into memorable summer adventures.

Designed as relaxed, flexible journeys rather than long holidays, Chery Cherry Trails showcase the diversity of Australia’s cherry-growing regions and the local experiences that surround them. From pick your own orchards and farm gate stalls to wineries, bakeries and regional towns, each trail celebrates the simple pleasure of getting out on the road and exploring closer to home.

Chery is one of Australia’s fastest-growing car brands, with a range of vehicles designed to suit Aussie roadtrips and family travel. Built for long distances and varied conditions, Chery vehicles combine comfort, space and advanced hybrid technology to make road trips and short getaways easy and enjoyable.

Cherry season in Australia stretches through to late summer, with different regions producing fruit at different times depending on climate and elevation. As a result, many orchards continue to offer fresh cherries, farm gate sales and seasonal produce experiences beyond peak harvest, making these trails just as appealing for food lovers as for hands-on pickers.

For those who love the taste of cherries but prefer not to pick their own, the trails are designed to be just as rewarding. Many stops focus on tasting, buying and enjoying cherries alongside other local produce, turning each journey into a foodie led road trip rather than a single activity.

Chery Cherry Trails by state include:

New South Wales: A scenic loop from Sydney through the Southern Tablelands and Central West, taking in regions such as Young, Mudgee and Orange. These areas are known for family-run orchards, cellar doors and village markets, with routes that move through varied landscapes and historic country towns

Victoria: A one-to-two-day escape from Melbourne into the Yarra Valley and Dandenong Ranges, where orchards sit alongside wineries, cafés and local producers. The mix of elevations means cherry experiences and fresh produce are available across much of the summer period

Queensland: A short break from Brisbane to the Granite Belt around Stanthorpe, a cooler climate region where small-scale growers combine cherries with broader farm gate and market experiences. The trail pairs food stops with national park scenery and relaxed regional towns

South Australia: A one-to-two-day itinerary through the Adelaide Hills and surrounding regions, where cherries are grown across a range of microclimates. The trail blends orchard visits with scenic drives, historic villages and wine regions, making it ideal for a weekend escape

Western Australia: A longer southwest road trip from Perth through orchard country, including Donnybrook, Manjimup and Pemberton. These routes pass through forest landscapes and agricultural regions where cherries are part of a broader local produce offering

Tasmania: A two-to-three-day journey from Hobart through the Coal River Valley and into the north of the state, taking in historic towns, family-run orchards and cool climate growing regions. Tasmania's later season means cherry-related experiences continue well into the summer months

While cherry season runs through summer, orchard opening days and times vary, so travellers are encouraged to check ahead before setting off.

For Chery, the initiative is about celebrating everyday Australian moments, from spontaneous road trips to discovering regional towns and local producers and encouraging people to enjoy the journey as much as the destination.

