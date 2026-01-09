Daira Partners with Infinix, itel and Tecno to Expand Affordable Smartphone Access in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Mobile-first digital nano-lending platform Daira has entered into a strategic partnership with Infinix Pakistan, itel Pakistan and Tecno Mobile Pakistan to offer Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) installment plans for smartphone buyers across the country.

Through this collaboration, consumers can purchase quality smartphones through flexible and responsible installment options, significantly lowering the upfront cost of device ownership. The initiative aims to make smartphone upgrades more accessible, particularly for users seeking affordable pathways to essential digital tools.

The partnership comes at a critical moment in Pakistan’s digital transformation. With nearly half of the country’s mobile users still relying on feature phones, smartphone affordability remains a key barrier to broader digital participation. The initiative closely aligns with the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Pakistan’s vision for digital inclusion, including the government’s “Smartphone on Installments” program, which seeks to accelerate smartphone adoption and narrow the digital divide.

“We are proud to partner with leading smartphone brands Infinix Pakistan, itel Pakistan and Tecno Mobile Pakistan to offer BNPL installment plans to Pakistani users,” said Sheikh Omer Nasim, CEO of Daira. “Daira’s BNPL model directly supports the national agenda of digital inclusion by enabling wider access to connected devices, fostering greater participation in the digital economy, and empowering users to engage more fully with digital services.”

As one of the few SECP-licensed, digital-only non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) in Pakistan, Daira was launched by Pakistani fintech company Finleap, part of the global fintech group FinVolution (NYSE: FINV). The platform leverages global best practices and proven financial models to better serve Pakistan’s financially underserved and excluded segments.

Since its establishment in October 2024, Daira has gained strong market traction and user trust, surpassing 1.5 million registered users and disbursing over PKR 3 billion in cumulative loans as of January 2026. In June 2025, the company obtained a Buy Now, Pay Later license, enabling it to further expand into consumer financing.