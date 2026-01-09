Houaphanh Opens 2026 Annual Cherry Blossom Festival

Xam Neua district in Houaphanh Province officially opened its 2026 Annual Cherry Blossom Tourism Festival on 8 January, aiming to promote local tourism while conserving the province’s distinctive wild cherry blossoms.

The opening ceremony was held at Houaphanh-Thanh Hoa Park, marking the start of the peak blooming season for wild cherry blossoms, locally known as “Lao Sakura.

Wild cherry blossoms (Prunus cerasoides) are known for their light to deep pink flowers, which closely resemble Japan’s sakura. In Laos, the trees are commonly found in Xam Neua District, Viengxay, and Houameuang districts, particularly along roads leading to the Phou Hin Tang National Protected Area. The blossoms typically bloom from late December to early January, during the country’s coldest period.

Located in a mountainous region with a cool climate and rich forest cover, Xam Neua has gained a reputation as a “cold city.” Since Houaphanh Province began organising cherry blossom viewing activities in 2021, the flowers have become a key seasonal attraction for both domestic and international visitors.

In recognition of their cultural and tourism value, Houaphanh Province officially designated the cherry blossom as its provincial flower in 2022.

To conserve the wild cherry blossoms and enhance tourism, this year’s festival features three main activities: the Miss Wild Cherry Blossom contest, an One District One Product (ODOP) exhibition, and a wild cherry blossom exhibition.

The festival follows a similar event held in late December 2025, the “Laos-Japan Friendship Sakura Park” in Viengxay also opened its cherry blossom viewing event to celebrate the 10th anniversary of cherry tree planting.

The park first opened in 2016 to plant Japanese cherry blossoms gifted by the Japanese government.

In early 2023, the two countries planted an additional 150 sakura trees in the park.