INFIFORCE’s Isabella Bai at CES 2026: China is Moving from Manufacturing to Defining Next-Gen Embodied Intelligence

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Isabella Bai, Founder and CEO of INFIFORCE, has pointed out the core bottleneck of AI industry at the “Not Quite Human: How Humanoids are Changing Work and Home Life” panel during CES 2026, stating that now the hardware is ready but the “humanoid forms” are missing the brain and intelligence, and Chinese tech companies are transitioning from “manufacturing” to “cognitive definition” in the AI era.



Isabella Bai at CES 2026

INFIFORCE has showcased its proprietary “Causal World Model” and “Hyper-VLA (Vision-Language-Action) Foundation Model” at CES 2026, which tackles the challenges of giving robots the intelligent brain by establishing a complete closed loop of “Perception-Cognition-Decision-Execution,” breaking the boundaries between the virtual and the real to empower robots with a “Super Brain” and the true ability to understand the world, engage in continuous learning, and act autonomously.

This strategy of deploying one unified “Brain” into diverse bodies has secured the company CNY500 million (USD71.55 million) worth of commercial orders across automotive and healthcare sectors.

“At CES, we see incredible mechanical engineering, but a robot without a causal understanding of the world is just a sophisticated puppet,” said Isabella Bai, Founder and CEO of INFIFORCE. “Our ‘Hyper-VLA’ architecture gives robots the ability to think before they act. By separating the evolution of the ‘Brain’ from the ‘Body,’ we have enabled our FORCE and AstroDroid robots to handle complex tasks today, not ten years from now. The CNY500 million in orders we hold is proof that the market craves intelligence, not just novelty.”

The “Causal World Model” allows robots to predict outcomes and understand physical laws, a missing link to solving the “hallucination” and safety issues in the current AI robotics development. At CES 2026, INFIFORCE also showcased its product matrix:

AstroDroid : a general-purpose humanoid robot series powered by Jetson AGX Orin for robust computational performance and fully integrated with the Hyper-VLA. It not only possesses dexterous upper limbs comparable to humans but also excels in efficient mobile operational capabilities. The flagship model AD-01 stands 170cm tall with 43 degrees of freedom, and the series is expanding to cover more sizes and models to meet needs for various general application scenarios.

: a general-purpose humanoid robot series powered by Jetson AGX Orin for robust computational performance and fully integrated with the Hyper-VLA. It not only possesses dexterous upper limbs comparable to humans but also excels in efficient mobile operational capabilities. The flagship model AD-01 stands 170cm tall with 43 degrees of freedom, and the series is expanding to cover more sizes and models to meet needs for various general application scenarios. FORCE : fully autonomous mobile charging robot, that introduces innovative active charging paradigm of “robot finds vehicle,” revolutionizing the traditional “user finds charger” model. It’s equipped with L4-level autonomous driving and multi-robot collaborative scheduling capabilities and is already deployed at scale by leading enterprises such as Sinopec, Wanda, and Intime.

: fully autonomous mobile charging robot, that introduces innovative active charging paradigm of “robot finds vehicle,” revolutionizing the traditional “user finds charger” model. It’s equipped with L4-level autonomous driving and multi-robot collaborative scheduling capabilities and is already deployed at scale by leading enterprises such as Sinopec, Wanda, and Intime. Hyper-Components: core execution unit and perception module for embodied intelligence, features HyperArm, the lightweight high-degree-of-freedom bionic arm. INFIFORCE’s self-developed core components ensure high-precision execution of “brain” commands in the physical world, achieving ultimate performance with integrated hardware and software.

Founded in 2023, INFIFORCE is a leading AI-driven innovation enterprise dedicated to Embodied AI. Headquartered in Hangzhou with R&D centers in Shenzhen and Beijing, the company brings together executives from Global 500 firms and a top-tier scientific team, with over 75 percent holding master’s or PhD degrees.

As of now, INFIFORCE has accumulated more than 35 invention and utility model patents, along with 20 software copyrights. Additionally, over 30 core technology patents are currently under application, with planned patent exceeding 100 in the future.

“The biggest barrier we need to break is Data, not internet text, but real-world physical data. At INFIFORCE, we built a Data-Model-Body-Scenario Growth Flywheel, with more Scenarios give us more data, which makes the Model smarter, and that then creates better Data. We have the Brain, we have the Scenes, so we can break the barrier,” noted Isabella Bai. “Robots handle the Logic. We handle the Magic.”

For more information, please visit www.elu-ai.com and follow INFIFORCE on social media.