ViewSonic Launches Innovative LDE Series to Bring dvLED Experiences Within Reach

Value-Driven All-in-One LED Design for Effortless Deployment in Everyday Spaces

BREA, Calif., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, is expanding the LED display lineup with the launch of the LDE Series, pre-configured All-in-One Direct View LED Displays that integrate all power and control systems directly into the cabinet. This lighter, fully integrated design simplifies wall mounting and cabling, offering installers and system integrators a space-efficient, quick-to-deploy solution for a wider range of LED applications.



The LDE Series features a lightweight, easy-to-install design, making it ideal for lobby visual upgrades with minimal downtime

“In a fast-growing LED market often characterized by tightly integrated ecosystems, labor-intensive setup, and high entry barriers, ViewSonic continues to broaden its All-in-One dvLED portfolio to make large-format displays easier to deploy and operate,” said Dean Tsai, General Manager of Pro AV Solutions Business Unit at ViewSonic. “The new LDE Series enables more system integrators and resellers – even those without extensive LED installation experience – to confidently offer solutions, expand their portfolios, and address a broader range of projects. This helps organizations modernize their visual environments, whether refreshing existing spaces or transitioning from LCD video wall to immersive, high-quality dvLED.”

All-in-One Integration for Greater Accessibility

The LDE Series integrates power, control, and image stitching directly into the cabinet, eliminating the need for an external control box and significantly reducing system complexity. This integration results in an ultra-slim 52 mm profile that is up to 28% lighter than comparable models, reducing wall load and eliminating the need for additional wall reinforcement. This lightweight design is particularly beneficial for prestigious or historical properties.

Furthermore, the full integration enables energy efficiency with a true power-off design that minimizes unnecessary standby energy consumption compared to conventional LED models. A simplified cabling approach shortens setup time and prevents connection errors, while a cleaner mainboard layout facilitates easier installation and maintenance. Together, these features help reduce potential downtime and ensure smoother deployment with minimal disruption.

Simple, Stable, Secure for Everyday Operation

The LDE Series is available in 136- and 163-inch screen sizes with 1080p resolution, 600 nits of brightness, 1.5–1.88 mm pixel pitch, and a 99% screen-to-body ratio. These configurations deliver immersive yet cost-effective visual performance for mid-sized boardrooms, school common areas, and retail signage.

To ensure reliability in busy, public-facing spaces, the LDE Series features a Glue-on-Board (GOB) surface treatment with IP54 and IK06 ratings, helping protect the screen against impact, dust, and moisture while reducing maintenance needs over time. Furthermore, a streamlined operating system and Q-SYS-ready integration simplify control and monitoring, enabling IT and AV teams to manage displays more intuitively in day-to-day operations across corporate, education, and retail environments.

About ViewSonic

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Brea, California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions for the education, business, and consumer markets, with a presence in over 100 countries. Driven by the mission to transform education, workplaces, and lives, the company delivers a unified ecosystem of innovative hardware, software, and services that integrates seamlessly with the platforms, tools, and partners customers trust. Its product portfolio includes monitors, projectors, interactive displays, LED displays, commercial displays, video conferencing systems, and industrial solutions. Complementing its hardware is a robust suite of software offerings—including myViewBoard, ClassSwift, TeamOne, Manager, and AirSync—featuring AI-powered tools for collaboration, device optimization, and management. By empowering creativity, collaboration, and lifelong learning, ViewSonic supports customers at every stage in achieving their business and sustainability goals, creating a lasting impact and helping people everywhere connect with purpose—and See the Difference. Learn more at www.viewsonic.com.