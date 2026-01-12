Dr.stretch Malaysia partners with NHA athlete Saif Nordin, brings elite mobility and performance to all Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Dr.stretch Malaysia, the country’s leading specialised assisted-stretching brand, is proud to announce a new partnership with national fencer Saif Nordin, one of Malaysia’s most promising young athletes who is also a News Hub Asia (NHA) athlete. This collaboration supports Dr.stretch’s mission to make professional mobility, recovery, and performance care accessible to Malaysians of all ages and activity levels.



Malaysian fencer Saif Nordin (left), with Azri bin Khairudin, Area Manager at Dr.stretch Malaysia (right), at the partnership commemoration session held at Dr.stretch in Sunway 163 Mall, Mont Kiara, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. | Photo by News Hub Asia

Data suggests that across Malaysia, poor mobility and insufficient recovery practices are quietly becoming an economic challenge. According to the Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF), companies recorded 10.7 million lost working days in a single year due to sick leave. This point to an opportunity to improve on a national basis. People are simply not moving enough or not moving properly, resulting in preventable pain, stiffness, fatigue, and chronic discomfort and ultimately days off work.

Dr.stretch aims to address exactly this challenge. By improving range of motion, reducing physical strain, and promoting proactive recovery, assisted stretching offers a practical solution for athletes and everyday Malaysians alike supporting performance while reducing preventable work-day loss.

As an emerging figure in Malaysian sports, Saif Nordin embodies the discipline, precision, and physical intelligence central to Dr.stretch’s philosophy. His sport, fencing, demands speed, accuracy, balance, and exceptional mobility making him an ideal representative for the brand’s focus on long-term movement health.

“We are delighted to support Saif’s journey as an athlete,” said Azri bin Khairudin, Area Manager at Dr.stretch Malaysia. “His commitment to excellence reflects what we believe in: that mobility and proper recovery are essential foundations for anyone striving to reach their peak. In fencing, every movement must be fast, accurate, and fluid, a perfect match with what we aim to achieve at Dr.stretch.”

“As a brand, our focus has always been to help people move better,” continued Azri. “The same techniques that help elite athletes like Saif enhance flexibility, reduce injury risks, and perform at higher levels are equally beneficial for corporate professionals, students, active individuals, and those seeking relief from daily aches. Assisted stretching isn’t just for athletes, it’s for everyone.”

For Saif, this partnership represents an important step in his development. “I’m honoured to collaborate with Dr.stretch Malaysia,” he shared. “Mobility and recovery form a huge part of my training routine. Working with the Dr.stretch team helps me stay flexible, strengthen my movement patterns, and prepare confidently for competitions. Many athletes underestimate the importance of flexibility but training smarter is just as important as training harder. Proper mobility work should be a priority for athletes at every level.”

To commemorate the partnership, Dr.stretch Malaysia hosted an official logo presentation and photo session at Dr.stretch at Sunway 163 Mall in Mont Kiara, Kuala Lumpur, featuring Saif Nordin alongside Azri, Dr.stretch’s Area Manager, who is also a qualified stretch trainer.

This collaboration further reinforces Dr.stretch Malaysia’s commitment to promoting better movement, athletic development, and community wellness. By working with public figures and athletes who champion mobility and longevity, the brand aims to inspire more Malaysians to take charge of their physical well-being.

About Dr.stretch

Dr.stretch’s origins are rooted in professional sports and performance therapy. The brand was founded on the belief that elite-level recovery techniques should not be limited to professional athletes. Drawing on methods used in competitive sports where poor mobility can mean lost medals, stalled careers, or chronic injury, Dr.stretch developed a specialised assisted-stretching methodology designed to improve flexibility, prevent strain, and enhance overall biomechanical efficiency. Today, those same principles are made accessible to the public, helping Malaysians move better, feel better, and perform better in their work and daily lives.

About Saif Nordin

Saif Nordin is part of Malaysia’s new wave of young sporting talent, a fencer with sharp instincts, clean technique, and the kind of discipline. Having represented Malaysia and Selangor across multiple competitive competitions, he will soon compete in the Cadet & Junior Asian Championships and the Cadet & Junior World Championships respectively. Saif is steadily carving out his place in the national fencing landscape. More than just an athlete, Saif is thoughtful about the science behind performance. He believes mobility, recovery, and smart training are just as important as time spent on the piste. It’s this balanced, modern approach to sport that makes him a standout voice among Malaysia’s next generation of competitors. In October 2024, Saif joined forces with regional news portal, News Hub Asia (NHA), through a media partnership. The Saif x NHA partnership is part of a larger effort by NHA to support young Asian athletes with a focus on bridging gaps between talent and opportunities in sports.