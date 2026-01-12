HCLTech to partner with The Magnum Ice Cream Company to modernize its digital foundation

NOIDA, India, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH.NS) (BSE: HCLTECH.BO), a leading global technology company, has entered into a multi-year partnership to design, build and manage a future-ready IT infrastructure for The Magnum Ice Cream Company (TMICC), the world’s largest ice cream company. In the coming years, HCLTech will deploy its AI Force platform to embed AI across TMICC’s digital infrastructure.

HCLTech’s solutions integrate predictive analytics, improve business process observability and keep user experience at the heart of its clients operating model to deliver scalable, resilient IT operations around across the globe. Central to the partnership with TMICC is the evolution from AIOps to a NoOps operating model, enabling zero-touch automation and agentic solutions for fully autonomous IT operations.

“As The Magnum Ice Cream Company advances as an independent listed ice cream company, we are infusing intelligence into every layer of our digital foundation. Our partnership with HCLTech is instrumental in building a secure, future-ready infrastructure. Together, we are unlocking advanced AI capabilities that will redefine operational excellence and elevate the experiences we deliver,” said Mark O’Brien, Chief Technology Officer, The Magnum Ice Cream Company.

The new partnership demonstrates HCLTech’s innovation, agility and operational excellence within the consumer-packaged goods industry, driving technology-led transformation and enhancing customer experience. HCLTech’s proven methodology will ensure TMICC can navigate a seamless Transition Service Agreement (TSA) exit from Unilever and establish a greenfield IT infrastructure to build an AI-powered digital ice cream future.

“This partnership reinforces HCLTech’s leadership in driving complex, global transformations backed by deep domain expertise. We look forward to contributing to TMICC’s growth vision and strategy with the best of technology and global talent,” added C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 226,300 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, High Tech, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Mobility and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending December 2025 totaled $14.5 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company is the world’s largest ice cream company. With an unrivalled portfolio of brands including global power brands Magnum, Ben & Jerry’s, Wall’s and Cornetto, and with a global fleet of 3 million freezers, our products are available in over 80 countries. The company generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2024. For more information, visit The Magnum Ice Cream Company website.

