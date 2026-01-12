HR Asia Recognises Companies Leading Asia’s Workplace Transformation

SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Organized by Business Media International, the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia recognised outstanding companies that have demonstrated resilience, adaptability and commitment to people-first leadership amidst some of the toughest HR conditions in recent years.



Congratulations to the winners of the 2025 Singapore HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia

Across Asia, companies continued to battle a volatile talent landscape marked by rapid digital disruption, talent shortages, rising employee expectations and an intensified competition for skilled workers. These challenges were amplified by shifting workforce values across generations and increased pressure for meaningful employee engagement, sustainable work cultures and clear growth pathways.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia programme provided participating organisations with structured insights and a data-backed approach to navigate these issues. Through its proprietary Total Engagement Assessment Model (TEAM), the programme enabled companies to identify behavioural gaps, measure culture alignment, and benchmark themselves against high-performing peers across Asia. The results helped employers build targeted strategies to strengthen retention, improve manager effectiveness, accelerate digital adoption, and reshape workplace policies for greater flexibility and inclusivity.

The 2025 winners demonstrated clear progress in translating these insights into action. Companies leaned heavily into hybrid work optimisation and leadership upskilling, accelerated digital capability building and strengthened mental wellbeing frameworks and focused on foundational talent development, culture-building and formalising employee engagement systems. The winners showed measurable improvements in employee satisfaction and organisational cohesion after participating in the programme.

“Despite varied economic and cultural landscapes, companies across Singapore, India and Cambodia shared one thing in common: the determination to build workplaces where people can perform, grow and stay,” said Datuk William Ng, Organising Chairman, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia. “This award is not only a recognition of excellence, but also a validation that data-driven, people-first strategies work.”

The programme elevates HR leaders and industry decision-makers driving workplace excellence across Asia. As more organisations adopt structured employee engagement practices, HR Asia anticipates continued progress in workforce sustainability and culture transformation throughout the region.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making this the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025 – and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2025 (SINGAPORE, CAMBODIA, INDIA) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

8M REAL ESTATE PRIVATE LIMITED AIA CAMBODIA AMK MICROFINANCE INSTITUTION PLC. BAXTER HEALTHCARE (ASIA) PTE. LTD BELL TEXTRON ASIA (PTE.) LTD. BOROUGE PTE LTD CATHAY UNITED BANK CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED CRYSTAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED CYCLE & CARRIAGE SINGAPORE DANONE SPECIALIZED NUTRITION (CAMBODIA) CO., LTD. DE HEUS TMH CO., LTD DFI LUCKY PRIVATE LIMITED FairPrice Group FedEx Singapore FORVIS MAZARS LLP GLOBAL EDUHUB PTE LTD GOLDBELL GROUP GOODHILL GROUP OF COMPANIES HALEON SINGAPORE HASHKEY CAPITAL SINGAPORE PTE. LTD. HEXAGON ASSET LIFECYCLE INTELLIGENCE HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES (CAMBODIA) CO., LTD. HUTTONS ASIA IDS MEDICAL SYSTEMS (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD INFORMA MARKETS SINGAPORE KIMBERLY-CLARK INDIA PVT. LTD MANULIFE SINGAPORE MCC SINGAPORE METFONE COMPANY NAGAWORLD LIMITED NEXT GENERATION GROUP NIELSENIQ NTUC FIRST CAMPUS LIMITED NTUC LEARNINGHUB PTE LTD OKX SINGAPORE RICHEMONT LUXURY (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD RMA (CAMBODIA) PLC. SBS TRANSIT LTD SKODA AUTO VOLKSWAGEN INDIA PVT LTD TAPESTRY SINGAPORE TITAN COMPANY LIMITED TOWER TRANSIT SINGAPORE PTE LTD Trip.com Travel Singapore Pte Ltd UOB UOL GROUP LIMITED WATSONS SINGAPORE YHS (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2025

AIA CAMBODIA

CATHAY UNITED BANK

DANONE SPECIALIZED NUTRITION (CAMBODIA) CO., LTD.

DFI LUCKY PRIVATE LIMITED

GLOBAL EDUHUB PTE LTD

HALEON SINGAPORE

HUTTONS ASIA

MANULIFE SINGAPORE

NEXT GENERATION GROUP

TAPESTRY SINGAPORE

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING COMPANY AWARDS 2025

CATHAY UNITED BANK

DANONE SPECIALIZED NUTRITION (CAMBODIA) CO., LTD.

FedEx Singapore

GLOBAL EDUHUB PTE LTD

KIMBERLY-CLARK INDIA PVT. LTD

MANULIFE SINGAPORE

NEXT GENERATION GROUP

NTUC FIRST CAMPUS LIMITED

SBS TRANSIT LTD

TAPESTRY SINGAPORE

Trip.com Travel Singapore Pte Ltd

YHS (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD

WINNERS OF HR ASIA SUSTAINABLE WORKPLACE AWARDS 2025

AIA CAMBODIA

CATHAY UNITED BANK

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

DANONE SPECIALIZED NUTRITION (CAMBODIA) CO., LTD.

FairPrice Group

GOODHILL GROUP OF COMPANIES

NAGAWORLD LIMITED

NEXT GENERATION GROUP

SBS TRANSIT LTD

TAPESTRY SINGAPORE

WINNERS OF HR ASIA TECH EMPOWERMENT AWARDS 2025

CATHAY UNITED BANK

FairPrice Group

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES (CAMBODIA) CO., LTD.

NEXT GENERATION GROUP

SBS TRANSIT LTD

TAPESTRY SINGAPORE

Trip.com Travel Singapore Pte Ltd

About BUSINESS MEDIA INTERNATIONAL

