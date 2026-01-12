TÜV Rheinland Helps Electronics Supply Chains Enhance Traceability with Recycled Material Verification Across Partners

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — With electronic devices being replaced at an ever-faster pace, global volumes of consumer e-waste continue to climb. In response, governments and regulators worldwide are rolling out stricter requirements for waste recovery and incentivizing the use of recycled inputs to curb resource consumption and environmental impact.

To help the electronics sector navigate this shift, TÜV Rheinland has introduced a closed-loop recycled material verification process designed specifically for the industry’s large and complex supply chains. Aligned with ISO 14021, EN 15343, and ISO 22095, the program establishes a transparent, traceable framework that covers every stage—from waste collection to the integration of recycled materials into new products.

According to Ryan Hsiang, Vice General Manager, People and Business Assurance at TÜV Rheinland Taiwan, “Closed-loop recycling not only increases resource efficiency; it also accelerates advances in recycling technologies and enhances precision in upstream supply chain, making it a vital enabler of the electronics industry’s sustainability transition.”

Several electronics supply chain partners have already implemented the third-party verification process through a recent pilot project supported by TÜV Rheinland. The initiative involves multiple specialist recyclers working across different material streams. GuangDong TPIPLASTIC Co., Ltd. oversees plastics recycling, converting dismantled, sorted, crushed, washed, and re-granulated materials into high-quality recycled plastics.

The electronic components are dismantled by Australia’s SPC E-Cycle, and the printed circuit boards within are processed by Mint Innovation using their proprietary low-impact technology to produce 100% brand-exclusive closed-loop recycled copper, which is then refined into copper strips by Ningbo Jintian Copper (Group) Co., Ltd. before entering downstream production. The resulting materials are now being used in new components, demonstrating a functioning closed-loop model that helps reduce the environmental burden of e-waste.

Audits conducted by TÜV Rheinland confirmed that recycled ABS, PMMA, rubber, copper met required standards for both traceability and material quality across all stages. “This pilot not only elevates recycled material management within the supply chain; it also supports broader industry adoption of recycled inputs and accelerates progress toward a circular economy,” Hsiang added. “We look forward to collaborating with additional partners to scale this supply chain management approach.”