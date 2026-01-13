Aeronero Receives Frost & Sullivan’s 2025 Global Transformational Innovation Leadership Recognition for Pioneering Advancements in Atmospheric Water Generation

Recognized for redefining water security through breakthrough hybrid atmospheric water generation technology and sustainable innovation

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Aeronero has been recognized with the 2025 Global Transformational Innovation Leadership Recognition in the atmospheric water generation industry for its outstanding achievements in delivering sustainable, high-efficiency water solutions. This recognition underscores Aeronero’s consistent leadership in advancing measurable outcomes, strengthening its global market position, and pioneering innovation that addresses critical water scarcity challenges.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: transformational innovation and customer impact. Aeronero excels in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them efficiently, consistently, and at scale. “What distinguishes Aeronero is its proprietary advantage: systems that produce more water per kilowatt-hour than conventional AWG systems, scaling from compact units for homes to containerized modules for communities, farms, and industries. Its innovative hybridization of condensation and desiccant-based methods—a breakthrough safeguarded by 13 global patents, including joint intellectual property (IP) with IIT Madras—enables reliable operation in low-humidity deserts, high-altitude terrains, and other environments where traditional AWG systems falter,” said Fredrick Harry Royan, Global Practice Area Leader–Sustainability and Circular Economy, Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on technological innovation, strategic partnerships, and sustainable deployment, Aeronero demonstrates the agility to lead in a rapidly evolving water technology landscape. Its strategic investments in hybridized AWG systems, smart monitoring platforms, and modular, distributed solutions enable it to scale effectively across global markets, from residential applications to industrial and community-level solutions.

Innovation remains central to Aeronero’s approach. The company’s proprietary ConDessa Technology™ leverages hybrid condensation-desiccant methods, delivering higher water yield with lower energy consumption while ensuring reliable operation in low-humidity and remote environments. These capabilities, coupled with IoT-enabled dashboards for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, provide customers with uninterrupted access to clean, mineral-enriched drinking water. “The future of water lies in the air — an abundant, untapped reservoir that we are unlocking through deep innovation and purposeful design. At Aeronero, our mission is clear: to provide water for all, always, by addressing diverse and adverse environmental challenges with scalable, sustainable technology. We are not just innovators; we are pioneers transforming access to one of humanity’s most vital resources—empowering communities, safeguarding ecosystems, and redefining water security for generations to come.” Dr Durga Das at Aeronero said.

Aeronero’s commitment to sustainability further enhances its market impact. By producing water with minimal environmental footprint—avoiding plastic waste, conserving groundwater, and reducing carbon emissions—the company positions itself as a responsible and forward-thinking water solutions provider. Its modular, plug-and-play systems, combined with accessible financing and subscription models, ensure broad adoption and affordability, particularly in regions facing acute water scarcity.

Frost & Sullivan commends Aeronero for establishing a high standard in competitive strategy, innovation, and market responsiveness. The company’s vision, technological pipeline, and customer-focused approach are redefining the atmospheric water generation industry and driving measurable, scalable results globally. Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Transformational Innovation Leadership recognition to companies demonstrating superior strategy development and execution, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive differentiation. This recognition highlights organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation, sustainability, and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Ashley Shreve

E: ashley.weinkauf@frost.com

About Aeronero

Founded in 2019, Aeronero is a deep-tech company at the forefront of atmospheric water generation (AWG) technology, transforming air into clean, sustainable, and mineral-enriched drinking water. With patented hybrid systems like ConDessa Technology™, Aeronero provides scalable solutions from residential units to large-scale industrial applications, addressing global water scarcity while minimizing environmental impact. The company’s mission is to ensure “Water for All, Always, Everywhere” through innovative, energy-efficient designs that operate reliably in diverse climates.

Media Contact:

Ravi Karkara, Chief Global Strategist, Aeronero

E: ravi@aeronero.com