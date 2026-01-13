“IN SNOOKI WE TRUST” – NICOLE ‘SNOOKI’ POLIZZI HEADS NORTH IN NEW SERIES, CANADA SHORE

CANADA SHORE premieres January 22 with two back-to-back episodes on Paramount+

Check out the CANADA SHORE “This Season On” Trailer HERE

Follow @CANADASHORE on INSTAGRAM and TIKTOK for the Latest News, Exclusive Content and more

Snooki Images HERE

Key Art, Promo Trailer and Cast Images HERE

Photo credit Paramount+

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Paramount+ announced today that the legendary JERSEY SHORE original cast member Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi will bring her small stature and big personality to the Shore house, making several powerhouse guest appearances during the first season of CANADA SHORE, premiering January 22 on Paramount+ in all markets globally. Bringing her signature sparkle to the CANADA SHORE crib, she parties, hands out job duties and shares her ‘Shore’ expertise with the new cast across several episodes.



NICOLE ‘SNOOKI’ POLIZZI HEADS NORTH IN NEW SERIES, CANADA SHORE

Paramount+ also announced today the release of the can’t miss “This Season On” CANADA SHORE Trailer HERE.

“I cannot wait for you guys to see me drop in on ten crazy Canadians as they party their way through the summer!” – Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi

And when Snooki is not around, Kelowna’s own Dane Rupert (aka the Prince of Kelowna) will serve as Snooki’s eyes and ears on the ground, putting the roomies to work and keeping the chaos in check (or not!).

Just like the original JERSEY SHORE series, CANADA SHORE brings together 10 larger-than-life roommates from coast to coast to coast onto the sun-soaked shores of Kelowna, B.C. They’re ready to party, flirt, and turn every night into a once-in-a-lifetime memory. But between all the hookups and hangovers, this wild crew becomes a family that laughs together, fights together, and supports each other.

Chosen from a nationwide casting call last spring and fresh off being introduced to Canada after filming this past summer in Kelowna, B.C. – this crew is ready for their debut.

The CANADA SHORE cast include:

Bauer, 22

City: Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

IG: @bauerswystun

TikTok: @bauerswystun

Christopher, 22

City: Toronto, Ontario

IG: @christopher.brownn

TikTok: @itschristopherbrown_

Emmett, 25

City: Vancouver, British Columbia

IG: @emett_watson

TikTok: @bleach_boayy

Emmy, 21

City: Fredericton, NB

IG: @emmysharpe

TikTok: @emmysharpe

Ethan

City: Newmarket, Ontario

IG: @ethanmayz

TikTok: @ethanmayz

Gizelle, 25

City: Mississauga, Ontario

IG: @gizelleemariee

TikTok: @girlfromtheislands

Isaiah, 26

City: Calgary, Alberta

IG: @50gold_60platinum

Keyaira, 23

City: Halifax, Nova Scotia

IG: @keysnow_

TikTok: @keyairasnow

Lila, 20

City: Toronto, Ontario

IG: @lilaromanin

TikTok: @lilaromanin

Ryleigh, 25

City: Bridgewater, Nova Scotia

IG: @ryleighgregory

TikTok: @rygregs

Fans can now relive all the ‘Shore’ vibes on Pluto TV’s MTV Jersey Shore Channel. The channel makes every day feel like “Jersday” and is packed with classic moments and Shore chaos to get viewers hyped for the Canadian edition. The first episode of CANADA SHORE will also be available for free sampling on Pluto TV beginning January 22.

CANADA SHORE is the first-ever Canadian edition of the global MTV “Shore” phenomenon. Produced by Insight Productions (A Blue Ant Studios Company) and filmed last summer on the shores of Kelowna, British Columbia, the series brings together ten bold and unapologetic Canadian singles for a whirlwind season of romance, friendships, and full-throttle fun.

The original series, JERSEY SHORE, was a pioneering cultural phenomenon that Canadians embraced. It launched the career of several fan-favourite, party-going housemates, including Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino; Paul DelVecchio a.k.a DJ Pauly D; Jenni “JWOWW” Farley; Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi; Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola; Deanna Cortese; Ronnie Ortiz-Magro; Angelina Pivarnick; and Vinny Guadagnino. Including the new Canadian version, the format has now spawned 18 spin-offs, with recent additions being AUSSIE SHORE and FRENCHIE SHORE.

Paramount+ in Canada is the go-to destination for all seasons of JERSEY SHORE and JERSEY SHORE FAMILY VACATION and is the home to AUSSIE SHORE and ACAPULCO SHORE. And new to the service this month, fans can binge all their favourite “Shore” shows including; GEORDIE SHORE (Seasons 1-5) and DOUBLE SHOT AT LOVE (Seasons 1-3) with FLORIBAMA SHORE (Seasons 1-4) and BUCKHEAD SHORE (Season 1) available as of Jan. 13 and SNOOKIE & JWOWW (Seasons 1-4) beginning Jan. 20.

About Paramount +

Paramount+ is a premium streaming subscription service delivering live sports, breaking news, and a Mountain of Entertainment™, and is a cornerstone of the Direct-to-Consumer division of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY), a leading, next generation global media and entertainment company. The Company’s portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, CBS – America’s most-watched broadcast network, CBS News, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, SHOWTIME®, Paramount+, Pluto TV, and Skydance’s Animation, Film, Television, Interactive/Games, and Sports divisions. For more information, please visit www.paramount.com.

Follow @CanadaShore and #CANADASHORE on Instagram and TikTok for the latest news, exclusive content and more. For more information about Paramount+, please visit www.paramountplus.com and follow @ParamountPlusCA on social media.

Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/canada_shore_snooki_entrance.jpg

Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/canada_shore.jpg

Logo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/paramount_logo.jpg