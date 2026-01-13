NX Group Establishes NX East Asia as Regional Headquarters Company to Pursue Global Growth Originating from East Asia

TOKYO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. has established a new regional headquarters company — Nippon Express East Asia Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “NX East Asia”) — effective January 1, 2026, with the aim of expanding business and strengthening governance in the East Asian region.

East Asia is an important region at the core of global supply chains, where market expansion and industrial clustering are advancing. As the regional headquarters for East Asia, NX East Asia will coordinate the NX Group companies in the region in accordance with the management policy for the East Asia region. The NX Group companies will drive their growth strategies and accelerate sustainable growth, starting from East Asia and extending across APAC and around the globe.

Objectives in establishing the new regional headquarters company

1. Improving integrated regional management

The Group will accelerate optimal allocation of management resources and organizational restructuring to build momentum behind its growth strategy for the East Asia region and to achieve growth in the Asia-Pacific region and globally from East Asia.

2. Reinforcing the governance framework in support of the regional growth strategy

The Group will bolster the regional management structure through collaboration between the regional headquarters company and individual operating companies while ensuring appropriate delegations of authority to speed up managerial decision-making and improving execution oversight of the decisions made.

3. Enhancing management systems

The Group will boost business expansion by overhauling its management systems — including those for managing progress and portfolios — and by introducing KPIs and mechanisms that encourage customer-centric regional optimization.

Operating with a global five-pole structure featuring regional headquarters in Japan, the Americas, Europe, East Asia, and South Asia/Oceania, the NX Group will strengthen governance through these regional headquarters and pursue agile management responsive to market changes with the aim of attaining further growth as a global logistics company.

Profile of the new regional headquarters company

Company name: Nippon Express East Asia Co., Ltd.

Location: Shanghai, China

