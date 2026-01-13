Plug and Play Partners with Amazon Devices Climate Tech Accelerator Program; Applications Now Open

SINGAPORE, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Silicon Valley-based global open innovation platform Plug and Play is joining forces with Amazon Devices Climate Tech Accelerator 2026. The Accelerator is a uniquely designed program for companies at any stage to accelerate the integration of their technologies that can help reduce the carbon impact of Amazon devices.

Plug and Play, with its vast global ecosystem of startups, corporates, and mentors, as well as a proven track record in designing and operating accelerator programs, brings valuable expertise in scaling climate technologies and fostering meaningful industry connections.

“Plug and Play focuses on helping the best startups move faster, from idea to impact,” said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play. “At Plug and Play, one thing we’ve noticed is how hard it can be for great technologies to make the leap from pilot discussions to real adoption. We’ve worked with thousands of startups and hundreds of large enterprises, and we see how long timelines, complex decision layers, and uncertainty around next steps can stall even the most promising solutions. Through this partnership with the Amazon Devices Climate Tech Accelerator, we’re giving tech companies the best chance for success by providing access to the connections and resources they need to scale.”

“We’re excited to partner with Amazon to support the growth of companies looking to make a real impact in reducing carbon emissions,” said Jupe Tan, Managing Partner of Plug and Play APAC. “Together with Amazon, we’ve built a different type of accelerator. One that focuses on senior leadership engagement, accelerated integration pathways, faster feedback loops, and measurable carbon-reduction outcomes – ensuring the right decision makers are in the room to assess opportunities for integration into millions of Amazon devices. Plug and Play will leverage our network and expertise to provide them with dedicated, hands-on guidance, presenting a unique opportunity to translate their ideas into scalable solutions that yield tangible results.”

Streamlining the path from validation to adoption opportunity, this program breaks down traditional industry barriers and accelerates collaboration between climate tech innovators and enterprise decision-makers. Participating companies will be equipped with skills and opportunities to explore potential collaborations with Amazon devices.

As part of the program, companies will engage with Amazon’s senior leadership and receive technical mentorship from Plug and Play’s venture team of engineering, sustainability, and manufacturing experts. The program structure includes bi-weekly progress reviews, weekly cohort office hours, and specialized workshops focused on technical integration and Amazon-specific processes. Plug and Play and Amazon will support participating companies in building their Integration Assessment document, including technical analysis, cost/benefit evaluation, and commercial viability assessment, leading up to their final pitch to senior leadership from Amazon Devices & Services. Additionally, eligible companies will receive up to $100,000 in AWS Activate Credits to build, grow, and scale. Companies do not have to give up any equity to participate in this program.

“The primary goal of our Climate Tech Accelerator is simple — to speed up efforts to reduce the carbon impact of our devices,” said Maiken Moeller-Hansen, Director, Energy & Sustainability, Amazon Devices & Services. “Participants will receive dedicated support from Amazon technical leaders, who will evaluate and help validate the deployment potential of their technologies. This is a unique and collaborative program that resembles how Amazon works—we’re excited to work with participants in the 2026 cohort, and excited about the potential to accelerate the inclusion of climate-friendly technologies in our devices.”

The program’s inaugural cohort in 2025 comprised 14 companies of various stages, each developing technologies to reduce device and supply-chain emissions.

“As a publicly traded company, developing strategic enterprise accounts is critical. This program condensed three to four years of pitching and validating into six months. It gave us a more direct path to engage with Amazon’s technical and leadership teams,” says 2025 cohort participant Ronnie Tao, VP of Sales, Amprius Technologies, which manufactures advanced silicon batteries that deliver greater energy and power density.

“For companies at that next growth inflection point, this is a great program. We’ve shipped a million units over eight years to hundreds of customers. But there’s a gray zone for companies like ours — too established for traditional company programs, but not yet at consumer electronics scale for enterprise partnerships. This accelerator bridges that gap.” Mike Casper, Co-founder & CEO, Azumo, a display technology company and a 2025 cohort participant.

“Being immersed in the mechanisms that Amazon has used to go from a bookstore to launching rockets, that alone is incredibly insightful. That’s been the most surprising thing about the program, the openness with which Amazon has shared their processes and tools with us — enabling us to collaborate seamlessly using the same decision-making frameworks.” Mark Herrema, Co-Founder & CEO, Aircarbon, a company making a biomaterial made from air and greenhouse gas, a 2025 Accelerator participant.

The Amazon Devices Climate Tech Accelerator is open to companies in the following sectors:

Displays: Innovations that can decarbonize displays or components that support them across initial design, manufacturing, customer usage, and recycling.

Printed Circuit Boards and Assemblies (PCBs and PCBAs): Innovations for PCBs and PCBAs that can increase material usage efficiency and waste reduction, such as biodegradable PCBs and additive manufacturing processes.

Low Carbon Materials: Innovations that significantly reduce carbon emissions in device components, plastics (PC and PC/ABS), textiles, and packaging materials, with a focus on sustainable alternatives to styrofoam and other high-impact packaging materials. Examples include sustainable polymers, recycled materials, bio-based alternatives, and low-carbon manufacturing processes.

Semiconductors: Innovations that reduce the environmental impact of semiconductor manufacturing, including energy-efficient fabrication processes, sustainable materials for chip production, and technologies that can increase lifetime and enable reuse or minimize water usage, chemical waste, and emissions from semiconductor facilities.

Device Batteries: Innovations for Amazon device batteries that can increase recycled content, promote efficiency, extend battery life, and/or reduce their manufacturing footprint.

Energy efficiency: Innovations that can reduce energy needs on displays, cameras, and speakers. Examples are sensors, microphones, networking equipment, and other components impacting power consumption.

Artificial Intelligence (AI): AI Innovations that can unlock new pathways to optimize product life cycle energy consumption and product carbon footprint. Examples include identifying alternative design and manufacturing techniques, enabling more energy-efficient product use, improving data collection and lifecycle assessment (LCA) for emissions measurement, extending hardware lifetime, and enhancing circularity through repairability, recyclability, and reuse.

Circularity: Innovations that can facilitate Amazon’s shift towards closed-loop materials management and a more circular economy for Amazon devices and data center hardware, such as product lifetime expansion, and recovery and reuse of critical components (e.g., magnets, batteries, PCBs, lithium, copper, nickel), and advanced robotics and AI-enabled processes for component extraction and refurbishment.

Manufacturing Processes: Innovations in manufacturing processes that transform traditional factories into smart, sustainable operations through advanced digital technologies and flexible automation. Examples are digital twin simulations that can reduce the number of builds and support MFG (Manufacturing Technology), standardized eco-friendly adhesive and primer applications, factory footprint reduction opportunities, and reconfigurable robotics and adjustable machine fixtures to reduce the need for multiple specialized fixtures.

The deadline for applications is 24 February 2026. Successful applicants will kick off the program in May 2026 with a launch event in Hong Kong SAR.

Interested companies can apply online here.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we’re present in 60+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries, where we’ve invested in hundreds of successful companies, including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi.

Our Asia Pacific headquarters was launched in Singapore in 2010, and we are now present in five cities in Southeast Asia with additional locations in China, Japan, Korea and India. We work closely with both the public and private sectors with programs, innovation initiatives, and startup investments across the region.

For more information, visit https://www.plugandplayapac.com