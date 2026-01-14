AiMOGA’s Intelligent Police Unit R001 Makes Official Debut, Ushering in a New Era of Smart Traffic Management

WUHU, China, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — AiMOGA Robotics has deployed its first intelligent traffic policing robot, Intelligent Police Unit R001, at the intersection of Zhongjiang Avenue and Chizhu Mountain Road in Wuhu. The deployment brings humanoid robotics from pilot testing into frontline urban operations.

Bridging the Gap: Human-Robot Synergy

Wearing the badge “ZhiJing R001” (“Intelligent Police”), the robot is stationed on a traffic island and performs standardized hand signals with stable motion. Built to collaborate with on-site officers, R001 supports traffic flow and roadside order, allowing officers to focus on complex situations.

Engineered for the Complexity of the Road

Intelligent Police R001 is the first purpose-built humanoid in AiMOGA’s policing line. At this stage, it focuses on traffic guidance and behavioral reminders, especially for non-motorized vehicles. Integrated with urban signal systems, it can detect irregular behavior and deliver polite, standardized prompts. Core capabilities include autonomous mobility for fixed posts, high-definition road monitoring, and multi-modal perception for reliable operation in dense traffic environments.

Empowering Humans: Shifting from High-Risk to High-Value Roles

Intersections expose officers to extreme weather, exhaust, and noise. Intelligent Police R001 currently undertakes repetitive, standardized signaling at fixed intersections, supplementing on-site personnel. Continuous operation helps reduce physical strain while validating human–robot collaboration, aligning with AiMOGA’s principle of “technology in service of people.”

Global Scale and Real-World Validation

AiMOGA follows scenario-driven development, with robots deployed across 100+ environments. In 2025, the company delivered 300 humanoid robots and 1,000 quadruped robots, completed a Series A funding round, and achieved EU certification for both hardware and software, operating in 30+ countries and regions.

“Learning from the Street, Not the Lab”

“Products that remain in the laboratory never truly mature,” said Zhang Guibing, General Manager of AiMOGA Robotics. “Real-world deployment is essential for achieving reliability.”

AiMOGA plans to further develop the Intelligent Police series to support emergency coordination and real-time public information services, reinforcing humanoid assistants in safer and more efficient urban traffic systems.