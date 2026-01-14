Angela Zhao Named CEO of GLP China

GLP appoints its China head of logistics and industrial real estate to lead integrated business spanning logistics, digital infrastructure and new energy, and fund management

The newly created China CEO role will report to Ming Mei, who continues as Global CEO

Teresa Zhuge, immediate past Executive Vice Chairwoman of GLP China, moves into expanded global leadership role while remaining on GLP China Board of Directors

SINGAPORE, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — GLP Pte Ltd (“GLP” and with its subsidiaries the “Group”) today announced the appointment of Angela Zhao as CEO of GLP China. The appointment forms part of GLP’s long-term succession planning and reflects its strategy to further strengthen integration and synergies across its new-economy platforms in China.



Angela Zhao, CEO, GLP China

Angela is a founding member and seasoned GLP executive. Since joining in 2003, she has served in key leadership positions, earning a reputation for operational excellence and data-driven strategies. Between 2018 and 2025, Angela held the position of Co-President, China Logistics and Industrial Real Estate, where she led the strategy, investment and operations of an approximately 50 million square metres portfolio spanning across 70 cities and municipalities, while incubating new growth engines such as intelligent industrial parks.

“Angela has been part of GLP from the very beginning and has played an instrumental role in shaping the growth and evolution of our China business,” said Ming Mei, CEO of GLP. “She combines deep operating experience with a strong sense of ownership and care for the business. I have full confidence in her ability to lead our China platform with rigor, ambition and the entrepreneurial spirit that defines GLP.”

“I am honored and excited to take on this next chapter after more than 20 years of growing with GLP,” said Angela Zhao, CEO of GLP China. “Over the years, we have built something truly special — a highly integrated and differentiated new-economy platform, driven by exceptional people, strong execution and a deep understanding of our customers. I look forward to continuing to work closely with our teams to capture new opportunities and deliver sustainable, performance-led growth.”

Angela will report directly to Ming Mei, who continues in his role as Global CEO, and is supported by a seasoned China management team, ensuring continuity and driving future success.

Teresa Zhuge, immediate past Executive Vice Chairwoman of GLP China, continues as a member of GLP’s Global Executive Committee and GLP China Board of Directors. In her newly expanded global role, she will assume broader firm-wide management, strategy and decision-making responsibilities at the GLP Group level.

“I am excited to step into this broader global role and look forward to contributing in an expanded capacity, supporting the continued success of both our China and global platforms,” said Teresa Zhuge, Global Executive Committee Member of GLP.

GLP China is a leading new-economy infrastructure investment manager with integrated capabilities in asset development and operations. Building on its long heritage in logistics, the platform has expanded into highly synergistic sectors, including hyperscale digital infrastructure supported by its new energy platform, creating a scaled and integrated ecosystem to serve China’s evolving economy.

About Angela Zhao

Angela Zhao is Chief Executive Officer of GLP China. She leads the Group’s Greater China business across logistics, digital infrastructure and new energy, and fund management.

Angela has over two decades of strategy, investment and operations experience in real estate and infrastructure. A founding member of the China platform, Angela has been instrumental in shaping the company’s growth for over 20 years and building up a brand synonymous with the gold standard for warehousing solutions and supply chain competitiveness.

In 2011, Angela spearheaded GLP’s entry into the business park sector, introducing intelligent industrial parks to capitalize on emerging demand from R&D and high-tech companies. This generated a new engine of growth and deepened GLP’s leadership in new economy sectors. In her various leadership capacities, Angela champions the use of smart technologies and data analytics to drive performance driven growth and business transformation.

Prior to joining GLP in 2003, Angela developed her career at Ascendas Group where she was responsible for business development in China.

Angela holds an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management/Fudan University and received her Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Shanghai University.

About GLP China

GLP China is a new economy infrastructure investment manager with integrated capabilities in asset development and operations. Its market-leading logistics and industrial portfolio comprises 50 million sqm of total space under management, including approximately 40 million sqm in operation across 70 cities, serving over 2,500 domestic consumption focused customers. GLP also ranks among China’s top data center operators with 1.4 GW of secured IT capacity and approximately 1 GW of renewable capacity under management. To learn more about GLP China, visit www.glp.com.cn.

About GLP

GLP is a leading global investor, thematic business builder and investment manager, focused on creating scaled platforms within its core sectors of logistics, digital infrastructure and renewable energy. The Group, through its asset management arm GLP Capital Partners, manages approximately US$80 billion of assets under management and has a proven track record of incubating and scaling platforms across markets and strategies through development, strategic M&A and partnerships. To learn more about GLP, visit www.glp.com/global.

This press release is not an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities. The information in this press release may not contain, and you may not rely on this press release as providing, all material information concerning the condition (financial or other), earnings, business affairs, business prospects, properties or results of operations of GLP or its subsidiaries. This release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief and current expectations of GLP or its officers with respect to various matters. When used in this press release, the words “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “intends,””foresees” “estimates,” “projects,” and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Similarly, statements that describe objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, availability of real estate properties, competition from other companies and venues for the sale/distribution of goods and services, shifts in customer demands, customers and partners, changes in operating expenses, including employee wages, benefits and training, governmental and public policy changes, and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the current view of management on future events and speak only as of the date of this press release. GLP does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances. No assurance can be given that future events will occur, that projections will be achieved, or that GLP’s assumptions are correct.