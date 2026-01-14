BizCard Earns #1 Product of the Day on Product Hunt with a Distraction-Free Offline Networking Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — BizCard, an AI-powered digital business card platform designed for distraction-free, in-person networking, announced that during its recent Product Hunt debut, it was ranked #2 Product of the Week for the first week of January 2026, and #1 Product of the Day on Dec. 29, 2025.

The recognition reflects a broader shift among professionals toward networking tools that prioritize presence, particularly for real-world environments such as conferences, trade shows, and professional meetups.

BizCard combines a physical, E-ink business card with AI-driven profile management, voice-based AI assistance, and intelligent note-taking—allowing professionals to exchange information naturally in person, without phones, QR codes, or app switching.

Rethinking Networking in a Phone-First World

Each year, more than 32,000 expos take place globally, attracting over 60 million unique attendees. Yet despite the scale of in-person events, networking experiences have become increasingly fragmented. Traditional paper business cards are static, wasteful, and difficult to manage. QR-code-based exchanges require participants to unlock phones, navigate apps, and momentarily disengage from face-to-face conversations.

As AI tools become more powerful, in-person interactions have quietly become more distracted.

BizCard was created to address this tension by enabling information exchange without interrupting human presence.

A Distraction-Free Offline Networking Tool



With a simple tap, BizCard allows professionals to share contact details without QR codes, or phone app switching.

At the core of BizCard’s offline experience is a distraction-free E-ink business card, paired with optional NFC-enabled accessories such as wristbands. With a simple tap, users can share their professional profile, links, and notes without unlocking a phone or breaking eye contact.

Profiles can be updated digitally and customized for different events, industries, or audiences, eliminating the need for reprints while keeping the physical interaction intentional and focused.

AI That Works After the Conversation

While BizCard emphasizes screen-free experience at the moment, its platform is powered by AI designed to enhance communication efficiency after the exchange.

After each interaction, BizCard’s AI can automatically organize contacts, capture structured conversation notes, generate summaries and reminders, and support personalized follow-up workflows, including voice-based assistance.

By shifting AI-driven capabilities to after the conversation, BizCard allows professionals to stay present during interactions while reducing the administrative burden that typically follows events.

“As AI and automation accelerate, the real challenge is not adding more technology to human interactions, but knowing when to remove it,” said Jack Kam, Co-Founder of BizCard. “BizCard is designed to keep in-person moments human, while letting AI handle the work that happens after the conversation.”

During its Product Hunt launch, BizCard engaged actively with the global maker and professional community, answering questions about hardware design, product philosophy, and real-world usage at live events.

Early feedback highlighted strong interest from professionals who are seeking more present, human-centered ways to network and follow up meaningfully after in-person interactions.

BizCard’s Product Hunt page can be viewed at https://www.producthunt.com/products/bizcard-3

Start creating your AI BizCard: https://card.biz/download?ref=producthunt

About BizCard

BizCard is an AI-powered digital business card platform designed to help professionals build better connections online and offline. By combining intelligent profile management with distraction-free hardware, BizCard enables more authentic, efficient, and human networking experiences.

Learn more about BizCard: https://card.biz