Bolton opens its first “Bolton Food Research & Innovation Center” to advance innovation and science towards a more sustainable seafood industry

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 January 2026 – Bolton, with its Food Business Unit, has inaugurated today its first Research & Innovation Center, marking a major milestone in its long-standing commitment to driving positive change and sustainable development in the seafood industry.

Established in Singapore with the support of Enterprise Singapore ( Enterprise SG), the Bolton Food Research & Innovation Center represents a strategic investment in science-driven innovation aimed at addressing some of the most pressing global challenges facing food systems today.

Bolton Food operates in the seafood sector with a global, fully integrated presence along the value chain, from catch to can. This end-to-end oversight enables a systemic, holistic approach towards sustainable development, combining product quality, environmental stewardship and social responsibility across every stage of production.

For many years, Bolton Food has been committed in generating positive impact in the seafood industry, leading by example, through transformative partnerships that promote more sustainable fishing practices, protect marine ecosystems, safeguard human rights throughout the supply chain and ensure the protection of human health.

The launch of the Research & Innovation Center represents a further step forward in this journey: a permanent platform to deepen the scientific understanding of the impacts generated by seafood products, on both people and the planet, and to translate that knowledge into concrete solutions that optimize resources, reduce waste and support more resilient food systems.

Set up as a non-profit and permanent entity, the Bolton Food Research & Innovation Center is dedicated to fostering open, science-based innovation for the benefit of the entire seafood industry. The Center will collaborate closely with universities and research institutions in Singapore, with the ambition of delivering long-lasting impact on global challenges such as malnutrition and food security, resource optimization and marine ecosystem conservation.

Initially, the Center’s research activities will focus on three main areas:

Fish-Value Valorization – Maximizing resource utilization through advanced research aimed at improving yield efficiency and converting by-products and fish waste into high-value derivatives.

– Maximizing resource utilization through advanced research aimed at improving yield efficiency and converting by-products and fish waste into high-value derivatives. Seafood Consumption and Human Health – Advancing scientific evidence on the role of seafood in sustainable nutrition, health maintenance and balanced diets, with particular attention to vulnerable populations.

– Advancing scientific evidence on the role of seafood in sustainable nutrition, health maintenance and balanced diets, with particular attention to vulnerable populations. Plastic Reduction – Developing solutions to reduce plastic use and contribute to the fight against marine plastic pollution.

The Bolton Food Research & Innovation Center is strategically located in Singapore, leveraging the country’s position as a global innovation hub that offers advanced R&D infrastructure, strong institutional support and access to a highly skilled talent pool.

“Today we are proud to launch the Bolton Food Research & Innovation Center, a new scientific hub that strengthens our long-term commitment to building a more sustainable seafood industry, through research and innovation. It is a place where science, knowledge and vision come together, supported by strong scientific and institutional partnerships, to deliver tangible solutions and drive meaningful change across the seafood industry. The Center reinforces Bolton Food’s leadership, that also carries the responsibility to create real and positive impact. By strengthening our ability to understand, optimize and continuously improve how seafood is produced and consumed, we aim to create value across the entire value chain, supporting people’s health, protecting ocean ecosystems and contributing to more resilient food systems” said Luca Alemanno, CEO of Bolton Food.

“We are delighted to support Bolton Food in launching its first Research & Innovation Center. Bolton’s expansion leverages Singapore’s role as a leading trade and innovation hub. This milestone opens exciting opportunities for Bolton to collaborate with Singapore-based universities, research institutions, and agrifoodtech companies to co-develop sustainable solutions.” said Lee Pak Sing, Assistant Managing Director of Enterprise Singapore for Trade and Connectivity.

The inauguration ceremony, held at Shangri-La Singapore Hotel, was attended by representatives from Bolton, the Board of Directors of the Center, EnterpriseSG, the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), and leading universities and key stakeholders from the innovation and sustainability ecosystem.

