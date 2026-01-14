Bybit Pay Bring Crypto Payments to Peru’s Most Popular Digital Wallets, Yape and Plin

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced the launch of Bybit Pay in Peru through seamless integration with two of the country’s most popular digital payment platforms: Yape and Plin. This expansion brings real-world crypto payment capabilities to millions of Peruvian digital wallet users, marking another milestone in bridging traditional finance with the digital economy in Latin America.

Empowering Peru’s Digital-First Economy

Peru’s digital wallet adoption has surged in recent years, with Yape and Plin each serving approximately 14 million users in 2024. Bybit Pay‘s latest integration enables Peruvian consumers to use their existing Yape QR codes and Plin phone-number transfers to make cryptocurrency-backed payments both online and at local merchants, combining the familiarity of Peru’s most trusted payment methods with the innovation of digital assets.

This partnership positions Bybit Pay at the heart of Peru’s rapidly evolving cashless economy, where Yape handled 54% of in-person transactions and PLIN 34% in 2024. Research showed over half of the adult population in Peru use phone-based digital wallets.

Building on Yape’s and Plin’s vast local networks, Bybit Pay users in Peru can now:

Pay with QR Codes : Use existing Yape QR codes to make instant cryptocurrency payments at participating merchants nationwide

: Use existing Yape QR codes to make instant cryptocurrency payments at participating merchants nationwide Transfer Money by Phone Number : Execute secure Plin phone-number transfers backed by cryptocurrency holdings

: Execute secure Plin phone-number transfers backed by cryptocurrency holdings Shop with Digital Assets : Access payments at both e-commerce platforms and physical retail locations

: Access payments at both e-commerce platforms and physical retail locations Enjoy Fast Settlement: Benefit from near-instant transaction confirmation with enhanced security

In Peru, the platform supports multiple cryptocurrencies including USDT, USDC, BTC, ETH, and other major digital assets, automatically converting them for seamless Peruvian Sol (PEN) transactions.

To celebrate the launch, Bybit Pay is offering unprecedented rewards for users in Peru:

New User Exclusive: On top of other welcome bonuses, new users who successfully sign up for Bybit Pay can get a 50% discount coupon on their first QR code or phone-number transfer payment.

On top of other welcome bonuses, new users who successfully sign up for Bybit Pay can get a on their first QR code or phone-number transfer payment. Current User Benefits: Existing Bybit Pay users can earn 2–10% cashback on every QR or phone-number transfer payment

“By integrating with mainstream payment methods Peruvians already know and trust, Bybit Pay is removing barriers to digital asset adoption and making crypto genuinely useful for everyday transactions,” said Patricio Mesri, CEO of Bybit LATAM. “Peru represents one of Latin America’s most dynamic digital payment markets, and we are proud to be building the infrastructure for financial innovation and inclusion together with our partners.”

Bybit Pay has been making headway in Central and Latin America through partnerships with leading local institutions and payment infrastructure providers from Brazil to Argentina.

To learn more about how to use Bybit Pay, users may visit: How to Make Payment with QR Pay using Bybit Pay



Bybit Pay currently serves global users who have successfully completed Identity Verification on Bybit. Users from Service Restricted Countries or local Bybit entities are not currently supported. For the latest updates and detailed terms and conditions, users may refer to the Bybit Pay official page.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

