DeskIn Redefines Remote Creation: Powering Borderless Design & Video Production in the AI Era

From graphic design and 3D modeling to 4K video editing and animation rendering, DeskIn enables a truly seamless cross-device workflow for creative professionals.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As hybrid work and global collaboration become the norm, creative teams face mounting friction. Designers need real-time client feedback but struggle with file transfer delays. Video editors juggle massive assets across devices. 3D artists rely on high-performance workstations that tether them to a single location.

Traditional remote solutions have consistently fallen short–introducing compressed visuals, inaccurate color, audio-video desynchronization, and limited support for professional peripherals. These compromises undermine the core requirements of creative work: visual fidelity, real-time interaction, and flexible access to computing resources.



Unleashing Creative Productivity with DeskIn Remote Design Solution

Developed by Singapore-based Zuler Technology Pte Ltd, DeskIn addresses these challenges head-on. By integrating eight core technologies, DeskIn creates a professional-grade remote creation environment built specifically for modern creative workflows.

Eight Core Technologies Designed for Creative Professionals

1. True Color 4:4:4 Visual Transmission

Lossless color transmission preserves full Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 wide-gamut data to meet the demands of professional color grading, retouching, and print-ready workflows.

2. Ultra-Smooth, Low-Latency Control

Keyboard, mouse, and stylus input latency below 40ms delivers immediate feedback and fluid control—critical for animation, video editing, and precision design work.

3. Seamless Cross-Platform Connectivity

Connect effortlessly across Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android, eliminating OS barriers and enabling truly flexible device workflows.

4. Adaptive Quality and Frame-Rate Optimization

DeskIn dynamically adjusts resolution (up to 4K) and frame rate (up to 240FPS) based on task requirements–balancing visual clarity with smooth interaction.

5. Integrated Real-Time Collaboration Features

Built-in screen annotation, synchronized cursors, voice calls, and text chat create a review experience that feels as immediate as working side by side.

6. Comprehensive Professional Peripheral Support

Plug-and-play compatibility with Wacom tablets, professional microphones, and cameras—no driver troubleshooting, no workflow disruption.

7. Intelligent Screen Management

Screen Extension: Turn tablets, smartphones, or spare laptops into additional displays for your main computer, instantly expanding your workspace.

Turn tablets, smartphones, or spare laptops into additional displays for your main computer, instantly expanding your workspace. Screen Mirroring: Creative output can also be mirrored in real time–with flexible support for one-to-one or one-to-many mirroring–allowing designers to share work with a single reviewer or multiple stakeholders in different locations for live feedback and approvals.

Creative output can also be mirrored in real time–with flexible support for one-to-one or one-to-many mirroring–allowing designers to share work with a single reviewer or multiple stakeholders in different locations for live feedback and approvals. Virtual Multi-Screen Deployment: Create up to three virtual extended screens for the remote (controlled) devices–even if it has only a single physical monitor. This allows creators to work in true multi-screen layouts locally, regardless of the host device’s hardware limitations.

Create up to three virtual extended screens for the remote (controlled) devices–even if it has only a single physical monitor. This allows creators to work in true multi-screen layouts locally, regardless of the host device’s hardware limitations. Multi-Screen Viewing and Layout Management: View multiple remote screens simultaneously as independent windows (e.g., Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Figma) and switch between optimized creative layouts with a single click for faster, more efficient workflows.

8. Lossless High-Speed File Transfer

DeskIn enables direct, cross-system file transfer in original formats: no compression, no conversion, no quality loss. This ensures creative teams can move assets quickly and reliably, without breaking workflows or compromising quality.

Transfer speeds up to 12MB/s with resume support for interrupted uploads.

No limits on file quantity, format, or size.

Batch-sync large design assets, video projects, and massive 3D resource libraries with ease.

By combining these eight core capabilities, DeskIn delivers a fully integrated, high-performance, and location-independent collaboration engine for designers, video editors, animators, and cross-media creative teams—freeing creativity from the constraints of devices and geography.

Eight Creative Scenarios: Unleashing Creative Productivity with DeskIn, Anywhere

Professions Scenarios Needs met by DeskIn 1. Web/UI/UX Designers Conduct live design reviews with remote clients or teams, or continue working on a company iMac from a personal Windows PC at home. 1)Ensure Figma designs display identical colors across all devices. 2)Annotate and discuss revisions directly on the design in real time. 3)Instantly synchronize large Illustrator source files and assets. 2. Photographers & Retouchers Select and edit massive RAW photo libraries stored on a home NAS while traveling, or collaborate remotely on Photoshop retouching. 1)Rapidly browse and load thousands of high-resolution images. 2)Perform accurate color correction even on mobile devices. 3)Efficiently share and process large-format image outputs. 3. Industrial Designers Collaborate remotely on high-precision CAD models and CMF (Color, Material, Finish) reviews for products like automobiles or consumer electronics. 1)Inspect complex 3D models with real-time, lag-free rotation and zoom. 2)Accurately evaluate material color and lighting effects. 3)Work cross-platform (e.g., running Windows-based SolidWorks on a Mac). 4. Dental and Medical Digital Designers Dentists collaborate remotely with labs to adjust 3D dental crowns or aligners, requiring precise visualization of model details and color. 1)Remote access to specialized software such as 3Shape. 2)Accurate transmission of 3D model color and fine details. 3)Full support for high-precision drawing tablets. 5. Architectural & Interior Designer Presenting renderings or BIM models to clients; modify drawings on-site by remotely connecting to office workstations. 1)Smooth, high-definition display of complex renders and AutoCAD 3D models.

2)Run demanding design software seamlessly on mobile devices (e.g., iPad). 3)Manage multiple views simultaneously—plans, materials, and schedules. 6. Game & Animation Artists Collaborate remotely on game concept art, 3D character modeling, and animation, or connect from home to studio render farms. 1)Instant stylus response for precise digital painting and model sculpting. 2)Remote access to high-performance hardware for real-time render previews. 3)High-speed synchronization of large art assets libraries (textures, models). 7. Video Editors Using a lightweight laptop while traveling to remotely connect to home or office editing workstations and work on 4K timelines. 1)Smooth HD preview of source footage and responsive timeline scrubbing in Premiere Pro. 2)Rapid transfer of large video files. 3)Real-time screen sharing with directors or clients for review and discussion 8. Film Colorists Remotely operating studio-based DaVinci Resolve systems from home for color grading and VFX collaboration. 1)Absolute color fidelity with lossless, wide-gamut video transmission. 2)Exceptionally fluid operation that preserves the rhythm of grading sessions.

DeskIn’s Security: Built for Professional and Enterprise Trust

Security is foundational to DeskIn and is reinforced through a multi-layered protection framework.

Flexible Access Control:

Set temporary or permanent passwords to manage access. Create whitelists/blacklists for devices and accounts. Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) for enhanced security.

Comprehensive Protection:

Data Security: Full end‑to‑end encryption prevents interception or tampering. Operational Security: Every remote session requires approval from the host device. Management Control: Granular permission control over audio, files, keyboard/mouse, and camera access Privacy Protection: One‑click privacy screen before connection; automatic screen lock when sessions end.

International Standards & Encryption:

Bank‑grade AES‑256 encryption. Certified for ISO 27001 (Information Security) and ISO 9001 (Quality Management).

Enterprise editions further extend security with advanced network policies that integrate deeply with existing corporate systems to jointly defend against potential network threats.

Ready to Transform Your Creative Workflow?

With true-color transmission, seamless cross-platform collaboration, and intelligent multi-screen workflows, DeskIn fundamentally redefines how creative work gets done. If you are ready to unlock a professional, efficient, and borderless creative experience, now is the perfect time to act.

From now until January 31, 2026—Purchase DeskIn’s “Performance Edition” and use the code [USKICK26] to enjoy 30% off the annual plan at only US$11.66/month. Visit the DeskIn official website (https://deskin.io) today and unlock unlimited creative potential.

Conclusion: How DeskIn Redefines the Boundaries of Creative Collaboration

In an era where globalization and digital creation are deeply intertwined, DeskIn does more than eliminate distance. It transforms “remote creation” into a proactive productivity engine. When every frame is transmitted without loss, every brushstroke syncs in real time, and every render can be accessed flexibly, creative work returns to its essence: realizing inspiration, not overcoming technical barriers.

DeskIn’s intelligent creative engine is the foundation of this shift. DeskIn’s mission remains clear: to empower every creative professional, anywhere, on any device, with unrestricted access to the tools, resources, and environment they need to create freely.

Learn more about DeskIn: https://deskin.io/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Name: Wyncy Tan

Title: Marketing Lead

Company: Zuler Technology Pte. Ltd.

Email: support@deskin.io