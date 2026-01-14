Fibocom Launches Global LTE Cat.1 bis Module LE271-GL

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Fibocom (300638.SZ | 0638.HK), a global leader in wireless communication modules and edge AI solutions, today announced the launch of its global LTE Cat.1 bis module, LE271-GL, providing IoT devices with single-SKU global connectivity. With compact size, global frequency coverage, low power consumption, and high compatibility, the LE271-GL offers a cost-effective 4G solution for worldwide IoT applications such as asset tracking, IP cameras, new energy systems, and consumer electronics.

Compact Design and Global Coverage

Measuring 17.7mm × 15.8mm, the LE271-GL is pin-to-pin compatible with Fibocom’s MC661, LE270, and LE37X series, as well as other modules of similar packaging. Customers can migrate without changing PCB designs. Supporting both FDD-LTE and TDD-LTE bands, the module covers all major global frequencies under a single SKU, simplifying inventory management and reducing logistics costs for international deployment.

High Performance and Fast Network Access

The LE271-GL ensures quick and stable connections, achieving network registration in under 3.5 seconds. Optimized AT command response and USB enumeration improve device startup and connectivity efficiency. Its OpenCPU architecture provides flexibility for secondary development, lowering overall device costs.

Ultra-Low Power and Extended Battery Life

Optimized for battery-powered applications, the LE271-GL achieves microamp-level sleep current and supports DRX and other low-power modes. Interfaces including VDD_EXT and multiple GPIOs remain powered in standby, ensuring long battery life while maintaining critical functionality.

Rich Functionality and Strong Compatibility

LE271-GL supports LBS + Wi-Fi scan positioning (for indoor and international use), eSIM, and single/dual-SIM configurations. It integrates USB, UART, SPI, I2C, ADC, LCD, Camera, and GPIO interfaces, and supports TTS, MQTT, HTTP, and SSL protocols for versatile IoT applications.

Now in the engineering sample stage, Fibocom’s LE271-GL sets a new benchmark for global Cat.1 bis connectivity, enabling customers and partners worldwide to explore new opportunities in the IoT market.

About Fibocom

Fibocom, founded in 1999, is China’s first wireless communication module company listed on both the A-share and H-share markets (300638.SZ, 0638.HK). As a global leading provider of wireless communication modules and AI solutions, Fibocom leverages wireless communication and artificial intelligence as its core technologies to provide integrated hardware and software solutions that empower industry applications. These solutions accelerate the transformation from “Connect Everything” to “Intelligent Connectivity” across diverse industries.

Fibocom’s one-stop solutions encompass cellular communication, AI, automotive, and GNSS modules, as well as AI toolchains, supporting industry-side and mainstream large model integration, and providing AI Agent, global connectivity, and cloud services, driving the digital intelligence upgrades in industries such as robotics, consumer electronics, low-altitude economy, intelligent transportation, smart retail, and smart energy.