Leadshine Achieves Great Success at CES 2026, Entering US and European Robotics Supply Chain

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — From January 6th to 9th, 2026, Leadshine made its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026) in Las Vegas. As a “full-stack solution provider for humanoid robot core components,” Leadshine captured worldwide attention in the North Hall’s humanoid robot core exhibition area, showcasing its comprehensive family of core components, from the “heart” (motors) to the “skeleton” (joints) and the “fingertips” (dexterous hands). With its innovative solutions featuring high density, high responsiveness, and high integration, Leadshine’s booth quickly became the focus of attention for the global industry chain, investors, and tech media. During this event, international industry giants such as Tesla and Boston Dynamics visited for exchanges, marking a key leap for Leadshine, from being a leading player in China to becoming an integral part of the global core supply chain.



Executives of Tesla Optimus had an in-depth discussion with Dr. Li about the strategic cooperation between coreless motors and joints

Three Key Achievements Highlight Global Competitiveness

1.Phenomenal Popularity: Igniting Global Attention from Professionals to International Media

Leadshine booth attracted tens of thousands of professional visitors and industry partners from around the world, while authoritative international tech media such as CES official channels and CISION provided extensive coverage. The dynamic demonstration area for dexterous hands remained exceptionally popular, allowing visitors to experience its anthropomorphic movement and precise grasping capabilities, showcasing Leadshine’s global influence in the actuator field.

2.Robust Product Strength: Dexterous Hands and Frameless Motors Win Global Customer Favor

Dexterous Hands: With their high precision, high flexibility, and highly integrated design, the dexterous hands were pre-ordered by customers in North America, Europe, and Asia on the first day of the exhibition, highlighting the high recognition of Leadshine products in the international market.

Frameless Motors and Joint Modules: Leveraging leading power density and dynamic performance, these products are not only suitable for humanoid and quadruped robots but have also attracted customers in the fields of electric-assist bicycles, exoskeletons, and high-end medical equipment to discuss cooperation, propelling the technology into the global high-growth market.

3.Top-tier Collaboration Launched: Co-shaping the Future with Global Tech Giants‌

Executives from Tesla, Boston Dynamics, Amazon, Neura (Germany), and other companies visited the booth, engaging in multiple rounds of strategic discussions on core components for humanoid robots. Leadshine’s coreless motors, high-dynamic frameless motors, dexterous hands, and integrated joint modules received high praise. Several companies expressed clear intentions to collaborate on joint R&D and customized supply, marking Leadshine’s official entry into the core collaborative ecosystem of the global robotics industry.

Looking Ahead: Collaborating with Global Partners to Shape the Future of Robotics

This participation at CES was not only a demonstration of technological strengths but also a key milestone in Leadshine’s globalization journey. Moving forward, we will continue to deepen our expertise in motion control technology, providing the global robotics industry with more efficient and reliable “hearts, bones, and fingertips”, and jointly usher in the new era of intelligent robotics.