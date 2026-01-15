AIM’s Iterative Process High-Efficiency Diploid Rabies Vaccine Completes Phase III Clinical Trials, Efficacy Significantly Higher than Existing Market Products

HONG KONG, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — AIM Vaccine (06660.HK), a leading domestic vaccine company, announced on January 15 that its research and development of the iterative process high-efficiency diploid rabies vaccine has successfully completed the Phase III clinical site work. This marks the official entry of the vaccine into a new phase, laying a solid foundation for future commercialization. At this critical juncture where the vaccine industry is shifting from “scale expansion” to “value competition,” AIM’s iterative rabies vaccine will provide strong support for the company’s performance through its hardcore commercial value.

In a vaccine market with severe homogenization, differentiation is the strongest competitive advantage. AIM’s iterative process high-efficiency diploid rabies vaccine demonstrates significant differentiation and technical advantages in several aspects. Firstly, it has the characteristic of ultra-high efficacy. Animal studies show it generates high levels of protective antibodies after immunization, significantly outperforming existing marketed diploid rabies vaccines under the same dosage conditions. This vaccine supports flexible administration methods such as the “five-dose” and “four-dose” regimens.

Secondly, compared to traditional first-generation diploid rabies vaccines, AIM’s vaccine has broken through the technical bottleneck of low virus titer and yield in traditional processes. It has optimized and innovated the purification process, significantly improving product quality and safety. This represents not only the company’s R&D capabilities but also a major breakthrough in the field of high-efficiency rabies vaccine technology globally.

Additionally, AIM has constructed a workshop for the iterative process high-efficiency diploid rabies vaccine that fully meets international standards and has completed the production of samples for commercial-scale Phase III clinical trials, demonstrating the capacity for large-scale production of this product.

The differentiated technical competitiveness has strengthened market confidence in the commercial prospects of AIM’s iterative process high-efficiency diploid rabies vaccine. Unlike traditional Vero cell rabies vaccines, diploid rabies vaccines use human diploid cells, which share a natural safety advantage. Currently, diploid rabies vaccines on the market are priced 3 to 5 times higher than Vero cell rabies vaccines, providing greater product added value. More importantly, this product is part of the company’s global layout, contributing additional revenue, enhancing its market position, and adding new momentum for the company’s continuous and stable development.

AIM’s strategy in the rabies vaccine field is unique in the industry, with a complete product matrix ranging from traditional Vero cell vaccines to diploid rabies vaccines, iterative serum-free rabies vaccines, and cutting-edge mRNA vaccines. This multi-layered and multi-dimensional product layout strategy has established strong technical barriers and competitive advantages for the company.

PRC is the largest rabies vaccine market globally. According to statistics from China Insights Consultancy, driven by product updates and increased rabies vaccine coverage, it is expected to reach RMB14.8 billion by 2030. Analysts believe that as multiple iterative rabies vaccine products are launched, AIM will form a product matrix covering different price ranges and demand scenarios, achieving dual growth in both “technology premium and scale effect” in domestic and international markets.