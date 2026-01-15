“Galaxy Macau Presents: The Jimmy O. Yang Chinese New Year Show” Proudly Supported by Manulife

HONG KONG and MACAU, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Manulife Hong Kong and Macau (“Manulife”) is proud to support “Galaxy Macau Presents: The Jimmy O. Yang Chinese New Year Show,” underscoring its commitment to mental well-being as an essential pillar of holistic health and spreading joy across the community by bringing people together through laughter and shared experiences. The occasion is especially meaningful as Manulife celebrates 30 years of serving the Macau community with trusted financial solutions and guidance, alongside its ongoing dedication to promoting emotional wellness.



Manulife Hong Kong and Macau is proud to support “Galaxy Macau Presents: The Jimmy O. Yang Chinese New Year Show”

The show offers a fresh entertainment experience featuring international film star and stand-up comedy icon Jimmy O. Yang. Audiences can look forward to a vibrant mix of stand-up comedy, live performances, and guest engagement, complemented by special guest appearances from Jackson Wang, Tyson Yoshi and Wan Kwong — each bringing their own flair to create a festive and unforgettable event.

Event Details:

Dates & Times: February 21, 2026 (Saturday) at 8:00 PM and February 22, 2026 (Sunday) at 6:00 PM

Venue: Galaxy Arena

Ticket Prices: HKD/MOP 880 / 780 / 680 / 480 / 380

Language: Primarily in English, with occasional Cantonese and Mandarin

“As we celebrate 30 years in Macau, we are excited to support an event that fosters emotional connection and brings people together,” said Celia Ling, Chief Marketing Officer of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau. “We believe true well-being goes beyond financial security – it encompasses physical wellness and mental health. By supporting this event, we hope to create meaningful experiences for customers and inspire families to embrace a holistic approach to living well.”

Manulife continues to empower people to make decisions easier and lives better, helping communities thrive through innovative solutions and strong partnerships. This commitment to the community is reflected by our enduring presence in Macau, soon to be symbolized by the renaming of our Macau office building to Manulife Plaza.

For more information about “Galaxy Macau Presents: The Jimmy O. Yang Chinese New Year Show”, please visit https://www.manulife.com.mo/en/individual/promotions/jimmy-o-yang-show.html.

About Manulife Hong Kong and Macau

Manulife Hong Kong has been a trusted name for more than 125 years, while we have served the Macau market for nearly three decades. Since our operations began in Asia in 1897, we have grown into one of the top-tier providers of financial services, offering a diverse range of protection and wealth products and services to over 2.6 million customers in Hong Kong and Macau. We are committed to helping make decisions easier and lives better for our customers.

Manulife Hong Kong and Macau, through Manulife International Holdings Limited, owns Manulife (International) Limited, Manulife Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited, and Manulife Provident Funds Trust Company Limited. These entities are all subsidiaries of Manulife Financial Corporation.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as ‘MFC’ on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under ‘945’ in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.