Gorilla Technology to Host Live Investor Webinar and Q&A on January 28

London, United Kingdom – Newsfile Corp. – January 15, 2026 – Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) (“Gorilla” or the “Company”), a global solution provider in AI-driven Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology, announced that it will participate in an investor webinar coordinated by RedChip to discuss the Company’s latest milestones on

The webinar will feature Gorilla’s Chairman and CEO, Jay Chandan and CFO, Bruce Bower, who will provide an update on the Company’s strategy, technology buildout, strategic partnerships and key objectives for 2026.

With more than 24 years of operating history, 29 granted patents, and a rapidly expanding global footprint, Gorilla is executing against a growing pipeline exceeding $7 billion, supported by strong demand for GPU-as-a-Service infrastructure, AI-powered smart cities, and mission-critical security platforms. Recent milestones include a transformational $1.4 billion, multi-year partnership to deploy AI-ready data centers across Southeast Asia, continued expansion of national public safety programs in Asia and Latin America, and reaffirmed 2025 revenue guidance of $100-$110 million with EBITDA margins of 20-25%. For full year 2026, the Company currently expects revenue in the range of $137 million to $200 million, reflecting increasing scale, multi-year contract visibility, and sustained momentum across its global portfolio.

A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. Investors are encouraged to send their questions in advance or during the webinar to GRRR@redchip.com

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/GRRR/83305104264

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Data Centres, Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies. Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “might” and “continues,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our beliefs about future revenues and our ability to convert our pipeline, win additional projects and execute definitive contracts related thereto, along with those other risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the SEC on April 30, 2025 and those that are included in any of Gorilla’s future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

