DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Mantle, the high-performance distribution and liquidity layer bridging traditional finance (TradFi), real-world assets (RWAs) and on-chain liquidity, today announced the integration of Infinex, a comprehensive cross-chain DeFi aggregation platform featuring a passkey-first wallet, unified portfolio management, and integrated trading capabilities.



Mantle Expands Global DeFi Access through Infinex Integration

The deployment of Infinex on Mantle significantly enhances access to Mantle-based assets and decentralized applications, offering users a streamlined, intuitive interface to discover liquidity, manage portfolios, and execute DeFi strategies seamlessly across multiple blockchain networks.

By expanding its presence on Infinex’s marketplace, Mantle continues to advance its mission of making decentralized finance (DeFi) more accessible, efficient, and scalable, further empowering developers, traders, and liquidity providers with frictionless access to a growing on-chain ecosystem.

Why This Integration Matters

Infinex aggregates liquidity from multiple protocols and simplifies advanced DeFi actions, including swaps, bridging, and yield opportunities all into a single, unified experience. This removes the need for users to navigate fragmented interfaces, making it easier to engage with Mantle-native assets and applications.

The integration strengthens Mantle’s on-chain reach and interoperability, supporting broader ecosystem adoption as users increasingly seek seamless, cross-protocol access to DeFi services.

A Unified Trading Experience on Mantle

As Mantle continues to develop its modular Layer-2 ecosystem designed to unlock capital efficiency and institutional-grade utility for DeFi while making real-world finance flow seamlessly, integrations like Infinex delivers immediate, real-world value to users and partners alike.

Through Infinex, users can now discover, access, and deploy Mantle-native assets alongside a wide range of DeFi capabilities, including:

Seamless Swaps: Executing token exchanges with optimized routing for the best available prices and minimal slippage.

Executing token exchanges with optimized routing for the best available prices and minimal slippage. Integrated Bridging: Facilitating cross-chain asset transfers directly within the platform, removing the need for users to navigate separate, often confusing, bridging interfaces.

Facilitating cross-chain asset transfers directly within the platform, removing the need for users to navigate separate, often confusing, bridging interfaces. Optimized Yield Opportunities: Presenting and automating access to various yield-generating strategies, including staking, lending, and liquidity provision, all from a single dashboard.

This unified experience lowers barriers to participation while enhancing liquidity flow and user engagement across Mantle’s growing DeFi landscape.

Strategic Importance for Mantle’s Ecosystem

The Infinex integration expands Mantle’s visibility beyond its native ecosystem and facilitates deeper, more efficient liquidity flows across chains. As Mantle continues to attract a diverse range of DeFi builders, from decentralized exchanges and autonomous yield tools to AI-powered interfaces and RWA platforms, broader access through cross-chain aggregators plays a key role in driving on-chain activity, volume, and user adoption.

This milestone supports Mantle’s long-term strategy to build a robust, accessible, and high-performance ecosystem that serves both sophisticated DeFi users and the next wave of mainstream participants.

About Mantle

Mantle positions itself as the premier distribution layer and gateway for institutions and TradFi to connect with on-chain liquidity and access real-world assets, powering how real-world finance flows.

With over $4B+ in community-owned assets, Mantle combines credibility, liquidity and scalability with institutional-grade infrastructure to support large-scale adoption. The ecosystem is anchored by $MNT within Bybit, and built out through core ecosystem projects like mETH, fBTC, MI4 and more. This is complemented by Mantle Network’s partnerships with leading issuers and protocols such as Ethena USDe, Ondo USDY, OP-Succinct and EigenLayer.

For more information about Mantle, please visit: mantle.xyz

For more social updates, please follow: Mantle Official X & Mantle Community Channel

For media enquiries, please contact: contact@mantle.xyz

About Infinex